$12M NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson Shakes Hands on a New Collab Deal with Buffalo-Based Apparel Giant

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the most successful drivers in the sport, has joined forces with Buffalo-based headwear giant New Era Cap. This collaboration strengthens New Era’s presence in NASCAR while giving Larson a fresh branding opportunity.

The partnership was made official in January 2025. Kyle Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, can be seen flaunting caps from the collab in a recent tweet by the Cap company. New Era Cap made the official announcement on X, writing,

"A champion joins the team. We’re proud to welcome Kyle Larson to the New Era family. With 29 Cup race wins and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship under his belt, Kyle is a relentless force on the track. Welcome, @KyleLarsonRacin!"

The tweet is followed by two photos of Larson, one in his racewear and the other in a casual black hoodie. He wore a cap with Hendrick Motorsports written on it in both.

Aside from Kyle Larson’s collaboration, Hendrick Motorsports announced an official partnership with New Era ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season. Under this agreement, New Era will be the official team headwear partner for the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions.

As for Larson, he is preparing for his 12th start in the Daytona 500. He will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and will aim for his first win of the season in the event.

Larson has previously managed to secure four top-10 finishes in this race. His best qualifying result includes a pole position. For the 2025 season, Larson will participate in the two Duel events on February 13 to decide his starting position for the main race on February 16.

Kyle Larson’s racing aspirations outside NASCAR

Kyle Larson has recently expressed interest in competing in other prestigious racing events worldwide. Speaking on The Teardown podcast, he revealed his desire to race at Le Mans and in Supercars.

"Le Mans I think would be really awesome. After doing the Indy 500, a lot of people told me that the atmosphere at Le Mans is even better than the Indy 500, so I would like to experience that someday," Larson said. (via On3.com)

Another event on Larson’s radar is the Adelaide Supercars race, which takes place after the NASCAR season ends. Talking about this, he added

"They have a sprint-car track now in the city too, so I could do both. That would be really cool,"(via on3.com)

Le Mans is part of the famous Triple Crown of Motorsport, alongside the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. However, with the event taking place in mid-June, scheduling conflicts could make it difficult for Kyle Larson to participate while still competing full-time in NASCAR.

