$12M NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson and family enjoy “spring training” with Dodgers ahead of Phoenix Raceway clash

Kyle Larson took a detour in the MLB ahead of the Phoenix race weekend. He and his family met with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and toured the team facility before catching some spring training action.

Larson, who is worth $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), got some baseball lessons from Roberts. The Hendrick Motorsports driver went to Dodger Stadium with his wife, Katelyn, and two children, Owen Miyata and Audrey Layne.

The Californian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the family moment with his followers.

"Taking a little spring training in before this weekend’s @NASCAR race at @phoenixraceway. Thanks @Dodgers for having my family and out," he wrote.

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a home game spring training match against the Texas Rangers. The LA-based baseball team is set to enter the 2025 season as the defending champion after they defeated the New York Yankees in last year's World Series.

After the match, Kyle Larson is off to Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriner Children's 500, the fourth race of the 2025 season. It is the first of two stops at Phoenix Raceway, with the latter scheduled to host the Championship 4 event.

Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, the 32-year-old will enter the Phoenix spring race weekend 16th in the standings. He fell 10 spots after finishing 32nd at Circuit of the Americas due to losing the right front wheel off turn 6a on lap 44.

Kyle Larson drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

NASCAR penalized Larson with a two-lap penalty at COTA. Moreover, two No. 5 pit crew members have been suspended for two races, starting at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Kyle Larson's No. 5 team set to run with two pit crew members from Spire Motorsports

According to veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team will run with two pit crew members from Justin Haley, driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. This includes Eric Ludwig as the jackman and Jafar Hall as the tire changer.

The two pit crew members are said to be under Hendrick Motorsports but assigned to Spire Motorsports.

Pockrass wrote on X:

"According to the rosters, Kyle Larson's team, expecting suspensions to its jackman and front tire changer, will get jackman Eric Ludwig and tire changer Jafar Hall from the Justin Haley car (they are Hendrick crew members typically assigned to Spire cars)."

For the upcoming race weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Larson only won once around the 1.0-mile track, although it is arguably his most important race. In 2021, the Californian took the checkered flag in the season finale at Phoenix and secured his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

The Shriner Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway will commence on March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the TV coverage on FS1, with MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosting the radio coverage.

