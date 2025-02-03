$12M-worth Chase Elliott makes opinion clear on why Bowman Gray beats the LA Coliseum for NASCAR

On the heels of winning Sunday night's Busch Clash, Chase Elliott shared his thoughts on the season-opening exhibition race being held at Bowman Gray Stadium. The 2020 Cup Series champion made it known he prefers racing at the North Carolina short track for the event rather than the LA Coliseum, which previously hosted the Busch Clash the last three seasons.

In the post-race press conference, the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet believes if NASCAR wants a race at a football field, he'd prefer it to be at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Dawsonville, Georgia native's comments were brought to light by NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass via X, who wrote:

"Chase Elliott said if NASCAR is going to have an event at a football field, then Bowman Gray Stadium is the place. He explained why he felt that was better than the LA Coliseum @NASCARONFOX"

Pockrass then asked Elliott what made the difference for him between preferring Bowman Gray Stadium over the LA Coliseum, to which he replied:

"I think just the size of the track. It just seemed bigger to me. I don't know what the technical distance would be and how different it is or not. The straightaways seem a little longer, the corners didn't seem like such a sharp apex. I think all of those things, that combined with the track surface having some age to it, I think all three of those things probably had a pretty large impact on the race being better and putting it a little more in your hands, as far as tire management and all that stuff."

The $12 million-worth Elliott (as per Celebrity Net Worth) dominated Sunday night's Busch Clash en route to victory, leading 171 of the race's 200 laps. He started the event from the pole and led the opening 97 laps before falling behind Denny Hamlin. However, Elliott regained the lead in the latter half of the race and fended off a hard-charging Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to secure the win. It was Elliott's first Busch Clash victory in his ninth appearance in the event.

Chase Elliott celebrated Busch Clash win with two-word Instagram caption

It's been nearly 10 months since Chase Elliott last won a NASCAR Cup Series event, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver looked as strong as ever on Sunday night in the Busch Clash. The 19-time Cup Series winner took to social media following the win with a brief message.

In an Instagram post which featured a video of him celebrating in victory lane, Elliott dropped a two-word caption that summed up his win, writing:

"LET’S GO!!👊🏼🏁"

The 2025 Cup Series season is Elliott's 10th full-time campaign. In 2024, Elliott snapped a 42-race winless drought at Texas, which was his sole win of the season. He finished seventh in the points standings.

