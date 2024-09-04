$12M-worth Kyle Larson downplays low win percentage critique with a sarcastic "Cool stat bro" response

Kyle Larson, who is worth $12 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), sarcastically responded to a stat posted on X (formerly Twitter) showing his low win percentage when leading 200 laps or more in 10 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

According to the stat, the Hendrick Motorsports No.5 Chevrolet driver only won three out of 11 races when leading 200 or more laps, translating to a 27.27% winning percentage. That puts him in the bottom spot of a 20-driver ranking list joined by the likes of Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion ridiculed the post by replying:

“Cool stat bro”

Expand Tweet

Trending

This race stat follows the recently-concluded Cook Out Southern 500 race at the Darlington Raceway, where Larson led for 263 laps but couldn’t convert them into a win, as he finished fourth behind Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

Next to Larson on the list is 54-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin, who only won three out of 10 races (about a 30% winning percentage). Kyle Busch, sitting in the 18th spot, won six out of 16 races, which reflects a 37.50% winning percentage.

While the stat did not give any insights about Larson’s low win percentage, one glaring pattern on the list is that the more recent drivers performed worse than older drivers like Ned Jarrett (leads at 91.67 percent) and Darrell Waltrip (91.43 percent).

The low win percentage among drivers like Larson, Hamlin, and Busch could be a result of the newer set of rules such as a stage caution, which recollects the pack after every race stage. Other possible factors include double file restarts and green-white-checkered finishes - all of which were implemented in the 21st century.

Kyle Larson is on a charge at this year’s NASCAR Cup Series season

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the first to reach the 1,000 laps led mark this season after the Darlington race where he finished 4th. He has four wins, 10 top-5s, 13 top-10s, and 10 stage wins - enough to take the top seed in the standings.

Larson's first victory of the regular season came at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. He then won the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas City before triumphing at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. Kyle Larson's fourth and final win during the regular Cup Series season came in the Brickyard 400, which took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, Tyler Reddick, who has 473 laps led, was crowned the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion after winning one point over Kyle Larson (860 to 859).

The next race is scheduled on September 8 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first round of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback