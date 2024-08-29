$12M-worth Kyle Larson playfully jabs at Chase Elliott's past self in HMS guessing challenge

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman recently came together to play a guessing game based on social media. Larson used this opportunity to take a jibe at his teammate Elliott as he mocked the #9 driver's past self.

In the quiz, the host randomly showed the HMS drivers some of their past tweets and asked them to guess the person behind the posts. This gave way to some hilarious comments from the veteran.

Larson, who is worth $12 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) took this opportunity to take a hilarious dig at Elliott when he saw the #9 driver's tweet from 2012. In the post, Elliott asked his followers if they were interested in starting a lawn mower racing team with him. The #5 driver had a hysterical response to this.

"Why is this personality now, Chase? This is funny."

Interestingly, Kyle Larson failed to make the correct guess. Looking at the tweet, he thought it was him behind the post. Prior to Larson, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman played their part in the game.

Byron was asked to guess one of Alex Bowman's past tweets, and he guessed it right. Then, it was Elliott's turn to identify a tweet from his birthday in 2012. He fumbled the bag and named Bowman, while the correct answer was Kyle Larson.

Bowman came in third and was given one of Larson's tweets. But he guessed it wrong and named Byron. Notably, Hendrick Motorsports often posts similar guessing games on Instagram, and Wednesday's video was no different.

Denny Hamlin's penalty United Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Source: Getty Images

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have been the strongest competitors to Denny Hamlin for the NASCAR regular season championship. However, things have changed drastically after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver faced a significant NASCAR penalty.

This dropped Hamlin to the eighth position, where Elliott and Larson were back in second and third positions, respectively. Instead of enjoying the shift, the Hendrick Motorsports duo expressed their concerns over the situation. Speaking about this to The Athletic, Elliott said,

"I hate that because I want to race Denny. I want him to be amongst that group because they do a really good job. Anytime you can go head-to-head with them and outdo a team of that caliber, it’s a good thing and it’s healthy.”

Kyle Larson also spoke on this. He said,

"You guys might think I’ve been happy he got a penalty, but no. I was bummed to see that because it’s a huge penalty. … You want everybody to have a fair shot, and at least from what I understand, it wasn’t like they were cheating. It was just a mistake. But a mistake is a mistake, and you have to pay for it."

NASCAR penalized Hamlin after Toyota Racing Development rebuilt his race-winning Toyota Camry before NASCAR could tear it down and inspect it. As a result, they handed Hamlin 75 regular season points and 10 playoff point deductions. Besides, they also fined Chris Gabehart, Hamlin's crew chief at JGR, $100,000.

