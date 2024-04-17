$12M-worth Kyle Larson's pit crew in hot water as two members suspended after Texas wheel loss

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has expectedly suffered a penalty following a rear-wheel incident at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (April 14).

Former champion and last season's runner-up, Kyle Larson has kicked off his 2024 campaign on a high note. The 31-year-old driver, who is set to compete in the iconic Indy 500 race later this year, has won one race in Las Vegas and leads the Cup Series standings.

Following a pole victory and subsequent runner-up finish in Martinsville's short track, Larson and crew carried over their momentum in the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Securing a second consecutive Busch Light Pole victory, the No. 5 Chevrolet driver was cruising to a comfortable finish after winning the first stage.

However, Kyle Larson's momentum was cut short after an incident in the 117th lap. The driver was still leading the race when the right rear wheel of his Chevy came off, sending the driver into Turn 1 and bringing out the caution flag. Larson was handed a two-lap penalty following the incident.

Following the race, it has been confirmed that Calvin Teague, the tire changer, and Brandon Johnson, responsible for the jack, have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races as a consequence of the wheel loss incident.

Kyle Larson, who is worth $12 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), finished Sunday's race in the 21st position. Meanwhile, his teammate and former champion Chase Elliott brought an end to his 42-race winless streak, securing a memorable victory in Texas.

Kyle Larson laments disappointing Texas result

Speaking to the media after the race, Larson maintained a positive outlook, expressing confidence in his team's ability to bounce back from adversity. He told Bob Pockrass:

"I wasn't too concerned. I knew we'd get back to the lead lap... Just; I don't know, I wasn't that good. Once we got to the lead lap, I wasn't that good. So in the end, the strategy just didn't work out for us, staying long on that green flag."

"Some days are just not meant to be," Larson added. "But my car was really fast. I think had we not had the wheel issue, we would have been up in the top 2 all race long."

With a dominant Vegas victory and four top-5 finishes, Kyle Larson has accumulated 335 points after nine rounds. He sits atop the Cup Series standings, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing veterans Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

