$160M icon Jimmie Johnson announces expanded role with NBC Sports ahead of Indy 500

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson will join the NBC Sports coverage for the Indianapolis 500 later this month. He will also be a part of the team for the NASCAR races at Daytona, Talladega, and the championship race at Phoenix.

Jimmie Johnson first appeared as a presenter on NBC Sports when he contributed to the coverage of the Indy 500 in 2021. He will return to the track for the 108th edition of the race on May 26. Johnson will be covering the pre-race analytics and will be a part of the main race's coverage.

Johnson's contributions will not be limited to IndyCar as he will also appear in three major NASCAR events. He will serve as an analyst at the Coke Zero 400, the second race on the Daytona International Speedway.

Johnson will serve a similar role at Talladega for the YellaWood 500 on October 6. His fourth coverage for the season will be at the final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, scheduled for November 10.

The $160 million worth Johnson (according to Celebrity Net Worth) will be a part of the Indy500's coverage on May 26 and he will then head to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race in the Cup Series on the same day.

Jimmie Johnson reacts to covering the Indy500 as he prepares for a double role on the day

Although Johnson retired from NASCAR at the end of 2020, he returned to racing this season with Legacy Motor Club. He has taken part in four races so far, with his best finish being 28 in two of the races (Daytona and Dover).

As he prepares to race again at Charlotte in the #84 Toyota, Jimmie Johnson has a huge responsibility of covering the Indy 500 earlier that day. Talking about the opportunity of covering "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," he said (via NBC Sports):

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ once again is such an honor. I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality. Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special."

"Even though I’ve never been able to do the ‘double’ as a driver, May 26th is going to be a very busy day. After the broadcast, I’ll fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway and drive in the Coca-Cola 600. I’m so thankful to NBC for the opportunity and continued partnership," he added.

Jimmie Johnson is set to run a total of nine races this Cup Series season.