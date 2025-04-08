$160M-worth Jimmie Johnson speaks out on LMC’s high-stakes move after suing NASCAR rival over charter

Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson has spoken his mind as the organization has extended its partnership with D30, the world's leading protection brand which has provided several equipment for the safekeeping of LMC's assets. The news comes just days after the North Carolina-based outfit sued rival team Rick Ware Racing over the latter's step back from a signed deal.

LMC and RWR first met for the charter deal in January this year, and the arrangement was finalized two months later in March. However, as Legacy Motor Club intends to use the charter from the 2026 season but Rick Ware Racing wants to materialize the deal beginning the 2027 season, the friction between them has resulted in a legal battle.

According to $160M-worth Jimmie Johnson's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) co-owned organization, RWR illegally refrained from the legally binding agreement, forcing them to initiate a lawsuit. While the legal case is taking its course, LMC got a big sponsorship boost through D30, the partnership with which their relationship began in 2024.

'Happy' by the extension, the seven-time Cup Series champion expressed his thoughts. He said.

"We are happy to extend our partnership with D3O and dive deeper into the many collective resources to take the relationship to the next level. We want to keep our teams protected on pit road and our drivers protected in the cars, and D3O has really helped us step up our safety game." (via Speedway Digest)

The associate sponsor's logo would be visible on Legacy Motor Club's NextGen machines throughout the 2025 season.

NASCAR insider delivers his take on Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club suing Rick Ware Racing

Since before the 2024 playoff began at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, lawsuits have gained immense traction in the sport. After being disappointed by NASCAR's monopolistic practices concerning the charter extension, 23XI Racing and Front Row dragged the sanctioning body to the court.

Over six months later, Jimmie Johnson co-owned LMC and Rick Ware's RWR has attracted the spotlight amid the latter organization revoking from the agreed-upon terms.

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi explained the precarious scenario. He outlined that if RWR were to give LMC a charter beginning the 2026 season, they wouldn't have one for themselves as RWR has already leased a charter to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

“Rick Ware Racing agreed to sell a charter to Legacy Motor Club. That is indisputable. What Rick Ware Racing is contending is that we wanted to sell that charter effective with the 2027 season. Rick Ware Racing has two charters. One of those charters is leased to RFK Racing. That’s a multi-year agreement, from my understanding," Bianchi said via The Teardown.

Bianchi also highlighted that Rick Ware reportedly felt that the contents of the agreement with Jimmie Johnson's LMC were changed and he 'wasn't aware' of the same.

