  • 18 drivers including Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch who are locked in for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2024 00:21 IST
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Chase Elliott during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR has announced the names of the first 18 drivers, including former champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who have already locked their spots for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. This is the second exhibition race of the 2024 Cup season and is scheduled to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.

These 18 drivers are those who have won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024. A total of 16 drivers will be eligible to race in the All-Star Open, and the top two finishers will advance to the All-Star Race. A third driver will be selected through fan voting, which is now open.

A total of 24 drivers will compete in the All-Star Race. Three races are still left before the All-Star weekend, and a new race winner would automatically confirm their spot in the event. The remaining three races are: Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Kansas Speedway (May 5), and Darlington Raceway (May 12).

Here’s a list of 18 drivers locked into the All-Star Race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #8 - Kyle Busch
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #34 - Michael McDowell
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  18. Shane van Gisbergen

Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen also locked his spot after claiming the victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his debut.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. He will look to defend his title again.

List of All-Star Race winners includes Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson

Chase Elliott won his maiden All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Jimmie Johnson holds the record for winning the most All-Star Race with four wins. He is followed by Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Larson with three wins each.

Here’s the list of past All-Star Race winners:

  1. 1985: Darrell Waltrip
  2. 1986: Bill Elliott
  3. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  4. 1988: Terry Labonte
  5. 1989: Rusty Wallace
  6. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  7. 1991: Davey Allison
  8. 1992: Davey Allison
  9. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  10. 1994: Geoff Bodine
  11. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  12. 1996: Michael Waltrip
  13. 1997: Jeff Gordon
  14. 1998: Mark Martin
  15. 1999: Terry Labonte
  16. 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  17. 2001: Jeff Gordon
  18. 2002: Ryan Newman
  19. 2003: Jimmie Johnson
  20. 2004: Matt Kenseth
  21. 2005: Mark Martin
  22. 2006: Jimmie Johnson
  23. 2007: Kevin Harvick
  24. 2008: Kasey Kahne
  25. 2009: Tony Stewart
  26. 2010: Kurt Busch
  27. 2011: Carl Edwards
  28. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  29. 2013: Jimmie Johnson
  30. 2014: Jamie McMurray
  31. 2015: Denny Hamlin
  32. 2016: Joey Logano
  33. 2017: Kyle Busch
  34. 2018: Kevin Harvick
  35. 2019: Kyle Larson
  36. 2020: Chase Elliott
  37. 2021: Kyle Larson
  38. 2022: Ryan Blaney
  39. 2023: Kyle Larson

