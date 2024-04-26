18 drivers including Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch who are locked in for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR has announced the names of the first 18 drivers, including former champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who have already locked their spots for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. This is the second exhibition race of the 2024 Cup season and is scheduled to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.

These 18 drivers are those who have won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024. A total of 16 drivers will be eligible to race in the All-Star Open, and the top two finishers will advance to the All-Star Race. A third driver will be selected through fan voting, which is now open.

Expand Tweet

A total of 24 drivers will compete in the All-Star Race. Three races are still left before the All-Star weekend, and a new race winner would automatically confirm their spot in the event. The remaining three races are: Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Kansas Speedway (May 5), and Darlington Raceway (May 12).

Here’s a list of 18 drivers locked into the All-Star Race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez Shane van Gisbergen

Expand Tweet

Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen also locked his spot after claiming the victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his debut.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. He will look to defend his title again.

List of All-Star Race winners includes Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson

Chase Elliott won his maiden All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Jimmie Johnson holds the record for winning the most All-Star Race with four wins. He is followed by Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Larson with three wins each.

Here’s the list of past All-Star Race winners:

1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Bill Elliott 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Terry Labonte 1989: Rusty Wallace 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Davey Allison 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Geoff Bodine 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Michael Waltrip 1997: Jeff Gordon 1998: Mark Martin 1999: Terry Labonte 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2001: Jeff Gordon 2002: Ryan Newman 2003: Jimmie Johnson 2004: Matt Kenseth 2005: Mark Martin 2006: Jimmie Johnson 2007: Kevin Harvick 2008: Kasey Kahne 2009: Tony Stewart 2010: Kurt Busch 2011: Carl Edwards 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Jamie McMurray 2015: Denny Hamlin 2016: Joey Logano 2017: Kyle Busch 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Kyle Larson 2020: Chase Elliott 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Ryan Blaney 2023: Kyle Larson