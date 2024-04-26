18 drivers including Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch who are locked in for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR has announced the names of the first 18 drivers, including former champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who have already locked their spots for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race. This is the second exhibition race of the 2024 Cup season and is scheduled to be held at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.
These 18 drivers are those who have won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024. A total of 16 drivers will be eligible to race in the All-Star Open, and the top two finishers will advance to the All-Star Race. A third driver will be selected through fan voting, which is now open.
A total of 24 drivers will compete in the All-Star Race. Three races are still left before the All-Star weekend, and a new race winner would automatically confirm their spot in the event. The remaining three races are: Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Kansas Speedway (May 5), and Darlington Raceway (May 12).
Here’s a list of 18 drivers locked into the All-Star Race:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Michael McDowell
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
- Shane van Gisbergen
Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen also locked his spot after claiming the victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his debut.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. He will look to defend his title again.
List of All-Star Race winners includes Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson
Chase Elliott won his maiden All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020. Jimmie Johnson holds the record for winning the most All-Star Race with four wins. He is followed by Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Larson with three wins each.
Here’s the list of past All-Star Race winners:
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Bill Elliott
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Terry Labonte
- 1989: Rusty Wallace
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Davey Allison
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Geoff Bodine
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Michael Waltrip
- 1997: Jeff Gordon
- 1998: Mark Martin
- 1999: Terry Labonte
- 2000: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2001: Jeff Gordon
- 2002: Ryan Newman
- 2003: Jimmie Johnson
- 2004: Matt Kenseth
- 2005: Mark Martin
- 2006: Jimmie Johnson
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2008: Kasey Kahne
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Kurt Busch
- 2011: Carl Edwards
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Jamie McMurray
- 2015: Denny Hamlin
- 2016: Joey Logano
- 2017: Kyle Busch
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Kyle Larson
- 2020: Chase Elliott
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Ryan Blaney
- 2023: Kyle Larson