18-year-old Connor Zilisch boasts unwavering confidence for NASCAR Cup debut at COTA than previous Xfinity and Truck starts 

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing's development driver, recently proclaimed his confidence in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas. The 18-year-old started building his racing resume while competing in sportscars before transitioning to stock cars.

Ad

Earlier this year, Zilisch caught huge attention for being one of the drivers for the Justin Marks-owned motorsports team's debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Moreover, he caught NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s eyes as he landed a full-time gig with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series after securing a win on his debut race at Watkins Glen, a road course race, last season.

While heading toward the Austin, Texas event this coming weekend, Zilisch, who is set to drive the No. 87 Red Bull, shed light on his comfort level while behind the Next-Gens. He said (via Racing America):

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, I feel more comfortable going into this weekend than I did when I was going into my Xfinity debut and Truck debut where it was kind of a completely different race car. I'm excited to see what it feels like. Obviously, I've done a lot of sim[ulator] work, but you never really know what you're going to have until you show up to the race track and go out for practice. But thankfully we have extended practice this weekend."

Ad

Ad

While it is a bold statement by the young Connor Zilisch for his NASCAR premier division debut, a famed motorsports influencer also shared his two cents on the same aspect.

"How about a top 5?": NASCAR influencer predicts the fate of 18-year-old Connor Zilisch

Connor Zilisch during qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

In a two-week-old YouTube video, famed NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp addressed Connor Zilisch's attempt in the Next-Gens for the road course race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Ad

Zilisch had two starts on a road course last year in Xfinity and Truck Series. While he won the Xfinity race at Glen, the Trackhouse driver finished P4 in his Truck Series debut at COTA.

Keeping in mind Zilisch's previous stats and a strong road course background, Estepp said:

"How about a top five for Connor Zilisch in his Cup Series debut? He (Trackhouse development driver) has a strong road course resume already. He's got a Rolex watch in his collection; he's won races overseas. I'm not ready to predict an 18-year-old is gonna win in his first cup start, but a top five is absolutely on the table. Keep in mind they've shortened the NASCAR COTA layout a little bit. So everyone in the field will have to learn a couple different corners." [0:35 onwards]

Ad

Before making his Cup Series debut, Connor Zilisch will take laps at the road course race, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for JRM on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"