NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch will drive the No. 87 Chevrolet in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing with sponsorship from Red Bull. Zilisch, who won his Xfinity Series debut race at Watkins Glen last year, will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. He also set a Truck Series qualifying record and won the pole at Circuit of the Americas in his first Truck Series race.

Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing announced that 18-year-old Zilisch will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the 3.426-mile (5.514 km) track in Austin, Texas, in March 2025.

"I never thought I’d get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series, let alone debut at 18 years old. I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by great companies like [Red Bull] and [Trackhouse Racing]. COTA is only 38 days away, let’s go," Zilisch wrote.

Trending

Zilisch started kart racing at age five in 2011 and raced in Europe between 2018 and 2020. He won the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy in 2020 and began racing Pro Late Models in 2022. Last year, Zilich joined JR Motorsports and competed in four NASCAR Xfinity races with three top-5 finishes and one win at Watkins Glen International in September. He made five Truck Series starts for Spire Motorsports and ran one race at Homestead for Henderson Motorsports.

The 2024 24 Hours of Daytona LMP2 Winner will also compete at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Trackhouse teammates Shane van Gisbergen, Ben Keating and Scott McLaughlin this week.

"Red Bull is going to bring a lot more eyes to NASCAR" - Connor Zilisch on the powerful brand's return

Red Bull will sponsor Connor Zilisch’s debut race and five other races for Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet ZL1 at Trackhouse Racing. Charlotte, North Carolina native Zilich spoke about the energy drink company's return to NASCAR after more than a decade.

"I was surprised when they presented me my Red Bull helmet and hat last summer and doubly surprised when they told me I would make my Cup debut in the No. 87 with a Red Bull paint scheme. Red Bull is going to bring a lot more eyes to NASCAR and I think everyone will win when that happens," Zilisch said in a statement.

Trackhouse Racing will field three full-time teams in the Cup Series, Ross Chastain (No. 1), Daniel Suárez (No. 99) and Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88). The team will also feature IndyCar legend Hélio Castroneves's debut at the Daytona 500 in the No. 91 car next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback