19 wins in 34 races give Chevrolet its 41st NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer's championship

Chevrolet has secured the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer’s championship after taking 19 wins out of 34 races so far this season – with two races remaining in the 2022 season. Chevrolet Motorsports announced the news through their social media on Friday, October 28th, 2022.

The 2022 NASCAR season marks Chevrolet’s 41st Championship in Cup Series history and the second consecutive year after Kyle Larson’s 10 dominating wins helped clinch the title in 2021.

Chevrolet Motorsports @TeamChevy It's official – @chevrolet has clinched the @NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship title back-to-back. It's our 41st and we couldn't do it without the cooperation, dedication and support of all the teams and drivers that make us #TeamChevy It's official – @chevrolet has clinched the @NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship title back-to-back. It's our 41st and we couldn't do it without the cooperation, dedication and support of all the teams and drivers that make us #TeamChevy. https://t.co/1AARdatmm0

Chevrolet, also referred to as Chevy, is one of the three manufacturers in NASCAR currently and has won more NASCAR races, including titles, than any other manufacturer. There are two reasons why Chevrolet has been dominating the sport for so long. The first reason is its drivers and the second is because of the most experienced and famous drivers ever to have driven Chevrolet cars.

Chevrolet won 13 consecutive Cup Series manufacturer’s championships between 2003 and 2015. Chevy temporarily fell behind the competition before clinching back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, Toyota won in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Ford won the manufacturers’ championship in 2018 and 2020.

In a statement, Jim Campbell, the US vice president of performance and motorsports, thanked teams, drivers, crew chiefs, and owners who helped in winning the 2022 manufacturer’s championship. He said:

“We set goals of winning championships at the beginning of every season, and the NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturers Championship is one that’s a high priority. This championship is a result of a one-team effort from Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Petty GMS, Kaulig Racing, JTG Daugherty, and Spire Motorsports. We’d also like to thank the Chevrolet engineers, drivers, crew chiefs, and owners who are part of this championship.”

Drivers who helped Chevrolet clinch 41st NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer's championship

Chevrolet drivers helped clinch the manufacturer's championship after taking checkered flags 19 times in the first 34 races of the season, which is more than its manufacturer competitors combined.

Nine different drivers from four Chevy teams have secured wins this season. Regular season Cup champion Chase Elliott has reached Victory Lane five times, the most so far this season. He is followed by Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson, who contributed with three victories each. Ross Chastain and William Byron have two wins each.

Several drivers contributed with one win each, including Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, and Erik Jones. Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger’s performance also helped lift the 2022 manufacturer's championship with some strong points.

Chevrolet also clinched the 2022 Xfinity Series manufacturer’ championship on October 15th, 2022, with Josh Berry’s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes