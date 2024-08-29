2-time NASCAR champ Joey Logano set to drive AM Racing’s Xfinity car at Darlington Raceway 

Joey Logano will be taking part in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway this coming weekend, driving AM Racing's #15 Ford. This will be his second appearance in the Xfinity Series car this season, following his previous outing in Chicago.

Replacing Hailie Deegan after her mid-season departure from the team, Logano was the first replacement for the #15 Ford. He brought the car's best result of the season with a P8 finish in Chicago. After the race, the steering was taken over by multiple drivers, including the likes of Josh Berry and Lawless Alan; however, the results have been disappointing.

As the Xfinity Series prepares for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway, Logano will be making his second appearance of the season.

"I’m looking forward to racing the No. 15 Panini America Ford Mustang this weekend at Darlington for many reasons," Logano said about the opportunity.

Logano acknowledged the challenges presented by Darlington's 1.36-mile oval and expressed his determination to secure a victory for AM Racing.

"Darlington is a very challenging racetrack, yet it’s a fun one to battle on, as it has an older surface and for the majority of the time you’re racing just inches from the wall. The extra seat time on an important race weekend is always an added bonus and I’m pumped that Panini will be the primary with me on Saturday. I’ve celebrated in the winner’s circle in both the Xfinity and Cup Series at Darlington, and we have high hopes to add to the stat sheet by parking my No. 15 Panini America Ford Mustang for AM Racing in Victory Lane Saturday afternoon," he said.

Panini America to sponsor Joey Logano and AM Racing at Darlington

The #15 Ford will be seen in a new spectrum of colors at Darlington as Panini America will sponsor the 34-year-old. The car will be painted in the fan-favorite Prizm paint scheme, representing Panini America. Here's what Jason Howarth, senior VP of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini, said regarding the same:

"Bringing back the fan favorite Panini Prizm paint scheme on the No. 15 Panini America Ford will be fun to see on the track this weekend at Darlington," he said. "We are proud to be partnering with the team at AM Racing and, of course, with Joey Logano, who has been such an important part of our many NASCAR initiatives over the years."

Logano is expected to improve upon the team's recent performance, as AM Racing has struggled to achieve competitive results since the Chicago race. With only the #15 car competing in the Xfinity Series, the lack of top-10 finishes has been a significant concern for AM Racing. As mentioned previously, Logano has been the only driver to bring in a top-10 finish out of the five drivers who stepped in the car this season.

