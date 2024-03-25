“20 does this on a weekly basis”, ”The 8, clearly”- Fans give their verdict on the culprit behind Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell crash at COTA

NASCAR fans on social media have provided mixed opinions on who was responsible for the crash involving Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix became the first NASCAR race since the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dash in 2019 to witness a caution-free run. The 3.426-mile Circuit of the Americas Circuit saw a few contacts here and there, but neither was severe enough to issue a caution.

However, despite a sabotage-free outing on the Texas land, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell had a contact on lap 40 that spun the former's #8 Chevrolet. Apart from Busch, but Kyle Larson too, was on the receiving end of the wreck when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver bumped into the #5 Chevy on lap 21.

As both drivers were carving space for the appropriate racing line, Bell nudged the RCR driver from behind and it wasn't glaringly evident who was actually at fault.

NASCAR insider Couch Racer asked fans about the same via X (formerly Twitter):

"Who is at fault on this one? The 8 or the 20?"

The question divided fans' opinions, with some supporting Bell, while others backed the #20 Toyota driver.

One fan commented in favor of Kyle Busch, writing:

"Why is this even a question? 20 does this on a weekly basis. Took both Kyle’s out today alone"

A few other fans also stood in support of the two-time Cup Series champion:

Other fans took a jibe at Busch, stating:

"The 8, clearly"

Christopher Bell emphasizes on settling things down with Kyle Busch

By sealing the runner-up spot at the 231.88-mile race, the JGR driver's Sunday ended on a high note. Christopher Bell is now seventh in the Cup Series rankings with 183 points, just 37 points shy of the leaderboard topper, Martin Truex Jr.

However, on the flip side, he got caught up in a post-race altercation with Kyle Busch for his involvement in the lap 40 wreck. The 38-year-old was fuming with anger as he approached Bell and confronted him.

Bell, however, kept his calm and prevented any reaction that could've furthered the brawl. During his post-race interview, he took responsibility for the incident with Kyle Larson and also spoke about settling things down with Busch in due course.

The 2024 United Rentals Work United 500 winner said (via nascar.com):

“The Larson deal, that was totally on me and I had no intentions of spinning Kyle out. Kyle Busch, he opened his entry way up into Turn 1 because they were side-by-side... I will reach out to him and talk to him whenever we’re a little bit cooled off.”

