$200M HMS chief sets clear vision of Kyle Larson’s ‘double’

Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, has clear expectations for Kyle Larson's second attempt at the 'double' this year. According to a post shared on X, the $200 million-worth Gordon (per Celebrity Net Worth) told Mamba Smith that the team is focused on not repeating the setback Larson faced last year in Charlotte.

On Memorial Day, May 25, Kyle Larson will attempt the challenging task known as "The Double." This entails competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, driving a total of 1100 miles within 24 hours. This will mark his second attempt at this iconic challenge, following his failed attempt in 2024 that was hindered by weather disruptions at Indianapolis and Charlotte.

Last year, the start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed due to heavy rain, which meant that Larson arrived late at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 600-mile event. By the time Yung Money arrived at the No.5 pit box to replace his substitute, Justin Allgaier, rain had cut the Cola-Cola 600 short as the race was called off after just 249 laps of the scheduled 400.

As per the tweet from @BrakeHardBlog, when Mamba Smith asked Jeff Gordon about his goals for this season, the HMS Vice chairman shared:

"The goal is to be in Charlotte when the green flag falls."

"Hendrick continues to stress Kyle Larson will not miss the Coke 600 this year," the tweet stated.

In his first attempt at the Indy 500, Larson qualified fifth on the grid and finished the race in 18th.

Prime Video to produce a documentary on Kyle Larson's attempt at the 'double'

Prime Video, a subsidiary of Amazon, has come onboard as the primary sponsor for Kyle Larson for his second attempt at the 'double' in May. The event is being promoted under the hashtag #Hendrick1100, presented by Prime Video.

In addition to sponsoring the races, Prime Video is producing a feature-length documentary that captures Larson's two-year journey leading up to this event. Filming began in October 2023 and covers his preparations and experiences during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Directed by Cynthia Hill, the documentary is a collaborative effort involving Hill's Markay Media, Imagine Documentaries, Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR Studios, and Penske Entertainment. The documentary is scheduled for release in 2026. Team owner Rick Hendrick shared his thoughts on this new collaboration with Prime Video, saying (via NASCAR.com):

"We’re proud to grow our relationship with Prime Video... The film is going to show Kyle like people have never seen him – his preparation, his mindset, and what it takes to pursue such a daunting challenge."

Larson currently sits in second place in the 2025 Cup Series standings with 243 points to his name behind his HMS teammate William Byron, who leads the championship.

