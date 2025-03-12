$200M HMS icon Jeff Gordon drops his verdict on which current NASCAR tracks he would love to race at

Jeff Gordon's days of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series are well behind him. However, the four-time Cup champion recently made it known, in a social media video, which tracks he'd enjoy racing at again.

Ad

In a video posted on Hendrick Motorsports' social media channels, the HMS Vice Chairman was asked which tracks on the current Cup Series schedule he wishes he could have raced at during his career. The 93-time Cup Series winner mentioned a few, including Circuit of the Americas, the Chicago street race, and the upcoming road course race in Mexico. Here's what Gordon said:

"We were just there in CoTA. I like the road courses. I think that's a spectacular road course, so I think that'd be cool. The street course in Chicago is really cool. We're going to go to Mexico [this year]. I always wanted to race a little bit more international with NASCAR and never got a chance to do that. That's exciting for the sport."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gordon, who is worth $200M according to Celebrity Net Worth, is widely regarded as one of the best NASCAR drivers of all-time. He won four Cup titles, which came in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. The only drivers to win more championships are Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and the late Dale Earnhardt, who all have a record-tying seven.

Gordon's tally of 93 career victories ranks third on NASCAR's all-time wins list, only trailing the late David Pearson with 105 and Richard Petty with 200. He piloted the #24 HMS Chevrolet through his entire full-time Cup career, which spanned from 1993 to 2015.

Ad

Gordon retired from NASCAR competition after 2015 and was a part of the NASCAR FOX Sports broadcast team from 2016-2021. He later stepped away from the broadcast booth and transitioned into his current role as the HMS vice chairman in 2022.

Jeff Gordon was amazed by HMS driver William Byron's incredible Daytona 500 win

Last month, William Byron became just the fifth driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. The driver of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet avoided a massive last-lap crash to survive and win the prestigious event.

Ad

HMS vice chairman Jeff Gordon took to Instagram following his driver's win to express his enthusiasm. A three-time Daytona 500 champion himself, Gordon was left stunned as Byron pulled off back-to-back victories in "The Great American Race," writing:

"Two in a row? Are you kidding me!!!"

Ad

When Gordon retired at the end of the 2015 season, Chase Elliott took over the iconic #24 machine. However, when Byron moved up to the Cup Series, Elliott changed his number to 9, one his dad, Bill, used to drive. This left Byron to take over the famed #24.

Byron won his first Cup race back in 2020 at Daytona. He's won 14 career Cup races since and made two appearances in the Championship 4 race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback