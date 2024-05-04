$200M-worth HMS' Jeff Gordon jokes about William Byron's 'awkward laugh'

Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon joked about William Byron in a recent video uploaded by Hendrick Motorsports on social media, highlighting his tendency to let out an "awkward laugh" in serious situations.

The HMS Vice Chairman recently sat down with the team media and was posed with a question regarding the traits exhibited by the four drivers, prompting him to choose one among them.

"Who is most likely to laugh in a serious situation?" the question read.

Jeff Gordon jokingly singled out William Byron, noting that he let out an awkward laugh when unsure how to react in a serious setting. Gordon was also apologetic for revealing the 26-year-old's trait to the entire world.

"That's gonna be Willy B.... Yeah William just sometimes has this awkward laugh when he doesn't exactly know how to react. So sorry William, I love you buddy, but it's true," said Gordon.

Aside from his awkward laughs, William Byron is replicating Jeff Gordon's winning form on track in recent years. He has carried over his momentum from the 2023 season to 2024. After securing six victories last season, Byron has won three races in the first 11 rounds of the ongoing season.

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver has also delivered race-winning performances during the milestone weekends for the team. He clinched the Daytona 500 victory and the Cook Out 40 at Martinsville Speedway, during the team's 40th anniversary celebrations.

William Byron dedicates Darlington throwback scheme to Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon's iconic "Firestorm" paint scheme will hit the track this season, during the throwback weekend at Darlington Speedway.

William Byron, the current driver of the #24 Chevy, will fittingly pay tribute to the former driver of the iconic car. Byron will be sporting the firestorm design, which became synonymous with Gordon's later years at Hendrick Motorsports.

The Firestorm paint scheme made its debut back in 2009, featuring base colors red, orange, and black, with the classic flames associated with the #24 Chevy. The team unveiled the paint scheme on Thursday, May 2.

Expand Tweet

Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in the Cup Series, Hendrick Motorsports has already created plenty of anticipation for the Throwback weekend after releasing the paint schemes for the race weekend at Darlington.

Chase Elliott's #9 Chevy will sport Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s National Guard Scheme from the 2014 Daytona 500 victory, while Kyle Larson will honor Terry Labonte's Kellogg's Corn Flakes paint scheme from the 1990s. Alex Bowman will pay tribute to Jimmie Johnson's Lowe's paint scheme.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for May 13, with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the spotlight.