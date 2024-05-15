$200M-worth Jeff Gordon decodes Chase Elliott's obsession with NCIS alongside HMS drivers

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott is apparently a massive NCIS fan, and this fandom was recently revealed to his teammates. Jeff Gordon, 4-time Cup championship winner and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined in the fun as well.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been in decent form this season. After a dismal and injury-ridden 2023 season, the 28-year-old looks to have found his stride in the ongoing campaign, having already won a race and virtually sealed his playoff qualification.

Elliott, a second-generation NASCAR driver and a former champion, is a massive enthusiast of the show NCIS, as was revealed by a recent clip posted by Hendrick Motorsports on Instagram. The clip showcased numerous tweets from Chase Elliott about the show from over a decade ago, highlighting his love for the procedural drama.

The video featured Chase Elliott's HMS teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Kyle Larson, and HMS vice chairman Jeff Gordon. They were asked to try and decipher the person behind the tweets before being shown the user's identity.

While Byron and Larson had a hard time figuring out the identity of the X user, Alex Bowman and the $200 million worth Jeff Gordon (according to Celebrity Net Worth) got the correct answer in their first guesses.

NCIS is an American television series that falls under the military police procedural genre and serves as the inaugural installment in the NCIS media franchise. It follows the adventures of a fictional squad of special agents affiliated with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), blending elements of military drama and police procedural with comedic undertones.

When Chase Elliott said his mother was the reason for his NCIS obsession

Chase Elliott once claimed his mother was the reason for his obsession with NCIS. He was asked during an interview with The Athletic in 2019:

"At the time, in 2014, you said you were into “NCIS” because your mom (Cindy) was a fan."

To which Elliott replied:

"I remember saying that. She’s still a fan. She still watches it."

Despite his dedication to NCIS, Elliott confessed his fondness for other TV series, specifically mentioning his interest in "Westworld" during the interview. He also candidly admitted to a sporadic viewing pattern, often starting and stopping TV shows with little progress due to the demands of his racing career.

"I come and go with my TV shows," Elliott said. "I’ll watch one for a little while and then I’ll get busy and won’t watch it and then I’ll pick back up and have to re-watch the first three (episodes) and then I end up stopping about where I stopped before. So I typically don’t make much gain."

Chase Elliott is currently fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 437 points to his name, including five top-5 finishes.