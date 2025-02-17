$200M-worth Jeff Gordon draws attention with blunt Joey Logano Daytona 500 critique

Jeff Gordon didn't hold back in his opinion of Joey Logano's late-race move in Sunday's Daytona 500. The comments by the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports (who is worth $200M according to Celebrity Net Worth) came on the heels of his driver, William Byron, winning his second straight Daytona 500.

With 15 laps to go in Sunday's race, Logano marched his #22 Team Penske Ford towards the front and attempted to make a three-wide pass through the middle underneath Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet. The two made contact, setting off a multi-car wreck involving the likes of Kyle Busch and HMS driver Chase Elliott.

Following the race, Gordon made his feelings known on what he thought of Logano's bold late-race move. The retired four-time Cup Series champion's comments were brought to light on X by FOX NASCAR's Bob Pockrass, who wrote:

"When I asked William Byron if anyone made dumb moves or if it was just superspeedway racing, Jeff Gordon said: "Joey did" .... @NASCARONFOX"

Byron took the white flag in seventh place, but wound up navigating his #24 Axalta Chevrolet through a crash on the final lap involving leader Denny Hamlin and others to win his second Daytona 500. It's Byron's first win since Martinsville last April and his 14th career Cup win overall. The 27-year-old becomes just the fifth driver in history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s, joining the likes of Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin, and Denny Hamlin.

Gordon was a three-time Daytona 500 winner, one of only six drivers in history to win the prestigious event at least three times. He retired at the end of the 2015 season, which allowed Chase Elliott to move up to the Cup Series to take over the #24 machine. Two years later, Elliott changed to the #9, his dad Bill's old number, which allowed Byron to take over the #24 in his rookie campaign in 2018.

Jeff Gordon made enthusiastic social media post after his driver's second straight Daytona 500 triumph

William Byron and Jeff Gordon in victory lane after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

For the second year in a row, NASCAR Hall of Famer and 93-time Cup Series winner Jeff Gordon watched along as William Byron drove the famed #24 car to victory lane in the Daytona 500. Just like last year, the 53-year-old was elated to see his Hendrick Motorsports driver wheel is way to victory.

Gordon took to Instagram following the race by sharing a video from the frontstretch after the race, where Byron parked his #24 HMS Chevrolet to celebrate with his team. The HMS Vice Chairman expressed his enthusiasm for Byron's win by penning the caption:

"Two in a row? Are you kidding me!!!"

At 27 years old, Byron is the youngest driver to have won multiple Daytona 500s, a record previously held by Gordon. The HMS executive won three Daytona 500s in 1997, 1999, and 2005.

