2022 Bristol winner Chris Buescher eagerly anticipates upcoming Food City 500: "Bristol concrete is my favorite race"

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher revealed his special affinity for Bristol Motor Speedway's concrete surface ahead of NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500.

With four races completed in this NASCAR season, the action now heads towards the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The track, which used to feature the sole dirt race of the season, has gone back to its concrete surface in 2024.

As the 36 drivers prepare for the upcoming Food City 500 race on Sunday, RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is particularly excited about it. Speaking to Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Buescher revealed that he was ecstatic on hearing the news of concrete surface being used in Bristol.

"I don't think there's anybody in the garage area happier than I am. I was ecstatic hearing that news," the 31-year-old said. It's not that I dislike dirt racing. I've absolutely loved it. So it's not that at all. It's the fact that Bristol concrete is my favourite race."

The track holds special significance for Chris Buescher, as it was the same circuit where he secured the second Cup Series victory of his career in 2022. The win came six seasons after Buescher's first win at Pocono Raceway back in 2016.

"We are always very fast there and been able to get one win there and had a really solid run there last time. So for me, it's just more opportunities for our team and I love that. So, it's nothing against dirt in general, it's the fact that man I'm ready for Bristol Concrete," Buescher said.

Bristol Motor Speedway was Chris Buescher's favorite race track before his famous win

When asked about his affection for Bristol Motor Speedway prior to his victorious moment, Buescher reiterated his love for the track despite encountering challenges in the past. He stated:

"Yes. Bristol's always been my favourite. First time I got to run there, absolutely loved it. We've had some really good run through the years. Some of my poor stats (also) come from there.

"First time I ever used the backup car in my career was Bristol. So there's that, but it's still a place that I've absolutely loved. The history I've had, the feeling walking into Bristol, it still gets me every time."

Chris Buescher acknowledged that while every win is meaningful, the Bristol night race held a special place in his heart. The former Xfinity Series champion added:

"Through the years, people have asked a lot about what's your bucket list race. And I pretty consistently come up to the to the conclusion that no win is a win. That was a slight lie. (Bristol) was the one on top of the list that I just really wanted to be able to accomplish. Getting that one was huge for us."

Buescher is currently 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series 2024's Drivers' championships.