NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend after the action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is the 24th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on August 14, 2022, at Richmond Raceway. The race will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and MRN.

Richmond Raceway @RichmondRaceway Happy race week everyone!! We can’t wait to see everyone in a few short days 🏎🏎🏎 Happy race week everyone!! We can’t wait to see everyone in a few short days 🏎🏎🏎

The race will be contested over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track. It marks the 132nd Cup race hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Federated Auto Parts 400.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 Cup entries for Sunday at Richmond. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 77-Cassill 36 Cup entries for Sunday at Richmond. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 77-Cassill https://t.co/esEKmIHmLQ

36 drivers will take on the green flag, and only one driver has changed on this weekend’s docket: #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Meanwhile, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s J.J Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod will continue at Richmond following Michigan International Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 6 seconds. He will be looking to defend his crown.

NASCAR’s 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Richmond Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Noah Gragson (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 – Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Richmond Raceway on August 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi