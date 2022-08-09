Create
NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2022 04:16 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond, Virginia this weekend after the action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is the 24th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on August 14, 2022, at Richmond Raceway. The race will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and MRN.

Happy race week everyone!! We can’t wait to see everyone in a few short days 🏎🏎🏎

The race will be contested over 400 laps on the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track. It marks the 132nd Cup race hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the Cup Series.

The track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Federated Auto Parts 400.

36 Cup entries for Sunday at Richmond. 15-Yeley 16-Gragson 77-Cassill https://t.co/esEKmIHmLQ

36 drivers will take on the green flag, and only one driver has changed on this weekend’s docket: #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill.

Meanwhile, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Noah Gragson, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s J.J Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod will continue at Richmond following Michigan International Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Federated Auto Parts 400 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 6 seconds. He will be looking to defend his crown.

NASCAR’s 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  15. #16 - Noah Gragson (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 – Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Richmond Raceway on August 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

