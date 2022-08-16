NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York this weekend after the action-packed Federated Auto Parts 400.

Go Bowling at The Glen marks the 25th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on August 21, 2022, at Watkins Glen International. The race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN.

The fifth road course race of the season will be contested over 90 laps on the 2.45-mile-long road course. It marks the 36th event hosted by Watkins Glen International in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Go Bowling at The Glen.

39 drivers will take on the green flag, and the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joe Hand, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Kyle Tilley, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Mike Rockenfeller, Team Hezeberg’s Loris Hezemans, and Daniil Kvyat.

The Trackhouse Racing Team’s Project 91 officially starts this weekend with former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen driving the #91 Chevrolet. It also marks the Cup Series debut for the Finnish driver.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 57 seconds. He will be looking to defend his title.

NASCAR’s 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 39 cars that will take part at Watkins Glen International:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Joey Hand #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #26 - Daniil Kvyat #27 - Loris Hezemans (i) #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 – Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Mike Rockenfeller (i) #78 - Kyle Tilley #91 - Kimi Räikkönen #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

