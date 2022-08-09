NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the Richmond Raceway. The event will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Richmond, Virginia, and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since its debut. The track features 14 degrees of banking in the first four turns, with 8 degrees on the front stretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. It is similar to an intermediate track but races like a short track.

The Richmond Raceway opened in 1946 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1953, with Lee Petty taking the win. The Federated Auto Parts 400 marks the first time the Cup series has raced in the summer at this venue.

36 drivers will compete for over 400 laps on Sunday. With three Cup races left in the regular season and one playoff spot up for grabs, winless drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory in Richmond, Virginia. Meanwhile, drivers who already have a victory will look to add one more win to their account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Richmond



Sat

3:00-FS1-Truck p&q

5:05-USA-Cup p&q

7:00-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

8:00-FS1-Truck race (70-70-110)



Sun

Noon-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2:00-USA-Prerace

3:00-USA-Cup race (70-160-170)



(Xfinity has an off-weekend) RichmondSat3:00-FS1-Truck p&q5:05-USA-Cup p&q7:00-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay8:00-FS1-Truck race (70-70-110)SunNoon-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2:00-USA-Prerace3:00-USA-Cup race (70-160-170)(Xfinity has an off-weekend)

The 24th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, August 13, 2022, at the 0.75-mile-long D-shaped short track.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.

The 36 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order, just like every other qualifying race, and a 15-20 minute practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Joe Gibbs Racing Martin Truex Jr. is the defending champion of the event and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Richmond Raceway:

Saturday, August 13, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

3:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

8:00 pm ET: Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

Sunday, August 14, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Federated Auto Parts 400

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi