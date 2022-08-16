NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen will take place on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Watkins Glen International. The fifth road course race of the 2022 season will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Watkins Glen, New York, and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut. The road course features eight turns with 141 feet of total elevation change.

Watkins Glen International opened in 1956 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1957, with Buck Baker taking the win. It currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, ARCA Menards Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and GT World Challenge America.

39 drivers will compete for over 90 laps on Sunday. With two Cup races left in the regular season and one playoff spot up for grabs, winless drivers will now turn their attention to earning a victory in Watkins, New York. Meanwhile, drivers who already have a victory will look to finish the regular season on a high note.

The 25th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, August 20, 2022, at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen.

The 39 drivers will be split up into two different groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order, just like every other qualifying race, and a 15–20 minutes practice session will be allotted to both groups.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won Go Bowling at The Glen in 2021 and will be looking to win back-to-back titles.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 19, 2022

3:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:25 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6:00 pm ET: General Tire Delivers 100

Saturday, August 20, 2022

10:05 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:05 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series at The Glen 200

Sunday August 21, 2022

3:00 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen

