NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Sonoma Raceway. The action will go live at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.

Sunday’s race will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Sonoma and will host the Next Gen car for the first time since its debut.

The venue hosts one of the two Cup Series races that are run on road courses each year. Apart from the Cup Series, Sonoma Raceway has also hosted the IndyCar Series, the NHRA Camping Drag Racing Series, and several other auto races and motorcycle races such as the American Federation of Motorcyclists series.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sonoma

(ET)



Fri

6:05-Truck practice

7:05-ARCA West prac/qual



Sat

1-FS1-Truck qual

2:30-FloRacing-ARCA West race (64)

4:30-FS2(5pm)-Cup p&q

7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

7:30-FS1-Truck race 20-25-30



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

4-FS1-Cup race 25-30-55



NWS: Fri-90s Sat-80s Sun-70s; 5% rain Sonoma(ET)Fri6:05-Truck practice7:05-ARCA West prac/qualSat1-FS1-Truck qual2:30-FloRacing-ARCA West race (64) 4:30-FS2(5pm)-Cup p&q7-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay7:30-FS1-Truck race 20-25-30Sun2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay4-FS1-Cup race 25-30-55NWS: Fri-90s Sat-80s Sun-70s; 5% rain

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The 36 drivers will be divided into two groups. The division will be based on an odd/even order determined by the AdventHealth 400’s results, and 15-20 minutes will be allotted to each group for practice races.

The top five drivers with the best qualifying speed from each group will advance to the second round of qualifying. They will fight for pole position for Sunday’s Cup race with a single-lap, single-car run.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 250

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 10, 2022

6:05 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Practice

7:05 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, June 11, 2022

1:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying

2:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

4:30 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

5:30 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 pm ET: DoorDash 250

Sunday, June 12, 2022

4:00 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far