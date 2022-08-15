NASCAR 2022: Kevin Harvick becomes 2022's first back-to-back winner at Richmond Raceway

Driving the #4 Ford Mustang, Kevin Harvick secured his second consecutive win of the 2022 season after beating Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher in the closing laps of the 300-mile-long Federated Auto Parts 400.

The 46-year-old driver, who went 65-races without a win, has now become the first driver to win back-to-back races this season, and perhaps position himself as one of the most dangerous drivers entering the upcoming Cup Series playoffs.

He emerged victorious after passing Joey Logano on lap 334 and implemented good pit strategies to hold off challengers like Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher in the closing laps. Harvick regained the lead from Denny Hamlin on lap 353 after a late-race cycle of green-flag pit stops and took an impressive 0.441-second win on the short track. He dominated the final 48 laps as he took over the lead on lap 354 of 400 from Logano, who led a race-high 222 laps with some skilful drives around the turns.

The win marked the fourth victory at Richmond Raceway and the overall 60th Cup victory for Kevin Harvick, tying with Kyle Busch for ninth on the most wins list in the series' history.

On Twitter, NASCAR congratulated Kevin Harvick on winning back-to-back Cup Series races of the season at Richmond Raceway.

Federated Auto Parts 400 saw 16 lead changes among nine different drivers. The venue hosted its 65th Cup race and the new Next Gen cars for the second time on the 0.75-mile-short track and witnessed five caution flags.

Kevin Harvick talks about his Federated Auto Parts 400 win

Sunday’s win was fantastic for Kevin Harvick as he became the winner for the second time in just eight days and now appears to be a strong contender for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. With the win, he gained 47 points and stands eighth in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his second win of the 2022 season at Richmond Raceway, Harvick said:

“It’s like I said last week, the cars have been running good week-in and week-out and you see that we have a lot better understanding of what’s going on with how we adjusted on the car after the first run and were able to get our car handling a lot better.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kevin Harvick on winning two races over eight days after a 65-race winless streak that lasted 687 days. Kevin Harvick on winning two races over eight days after a 65-race winless streak that lasted 687 days. https://t.co/kMpBIhIEAz

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend for Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International. The action will go live at 3:00 pm EST on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi