NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

24 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick became the first back-to-back winner of the season after winning Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

In an action-packed Federated Auto Parts 400, the 46-year-old took the lead on lap 334 of 400, before regaining it again on lap 353 with a good pit strategy and drove his #4 Ford Mustang away from the rest of the field on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With a second straight win at Richmond Raceway, Harvick gained 47 points, extending his lead over Kyle Busch in the standings to two points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 665 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P7. He gained 31 points and stands second in the standings with 766 points.

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion who started from the pole, gained 40 points after finishing the race in P14. He currently sits third in the points table with 745 points.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stayed in front of Martin Truex Jr. in the battle for the final playoff spot. The #12 Ford driver extended the lead over #19 Toyota driver by 26 points despite finishing P10 to Truex Jr. 's P7.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Federated Auto Parts 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 24 races:

Chase Elliott - 882 Ryan Blaney - 766 Kyle Larson - 745 Martin Truex Jr. - 740 Ross Chastain - 739 Joey Logano - 718 Christopher Bell - 703 Kevin Harvick - 665 Kyle Busch - 663 William Byron - 649 Alex Bowman - 592 Denny Hamlin - 574 Daniel Suárez - 574 Tyler Reddick - 563 Austin Cindric - 556 Aric Almirola - 552 Chris Briscoe - 549 Erik Jones - 540 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 517 Austin Dillon - 504 Kurt Busch - 485 Chris Buescher - 480 Justin Haley - 461 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 410 Cole Custer - 403 Michael McDowell - 393 Brad Keselowski - 393 Harrison Burton - 386 Todd Gilliland - 366 Ty Dillon - 346 Corey LaJoie - 293 Cody Ware - 198 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 52 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7 Daniil Kvyat – 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022.

