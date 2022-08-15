Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 15, 2022 04:16 PM IST

24 races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick became the first back-to-back winner of the season after winning Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

In an action-packed Federated Auto Parts 400, the 46-year-old took the lead on lap 334 of 400, before regaining it again on lap 353 with a good pit strategy and drove his #4 Ford Mustang away from the rest of the field on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

You never forget your 60th time@KevinHarvick | 🏁 https://t.co/vZgt9OeMVM

With a second straight win at Richmond Raceway, Harvick gained 47 points, extending his lead over Kyle Busch in the standings to two points. He currently stands in eighth place in the Cup Series standings and has a total of 665 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

Martin Truex Jr., the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy and finished P7. He gained 31 points and stands second in the standings with 766 points.

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR Cup Series defending champion who started from the pole, gained 40 points after finishing the race in P14. He currently sits third in the points table with 745 points.

The fight continues. https://t.co/Mfarnit9Yy

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney stayed in front of Martin Truex Jr. in the battle for the final playoff spot. The #12 Ford driver extended the lead over #19 Toyota driver by 26 points despite finishing P10 to Truex Jr. 's P7.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Federated Auto Parts 400?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 24 races:

  1. Chase Elliott - 882
  2. Ryan Blaney - 766
  3. Kyle Larson - 745
  4. Martin Truex Jr. - 740
  5. Ross Chastain - 739
  6. Joey Logano - 718
  7. Christopher Bell - 703
  8. Kevin Harvick - 665
  9. Kyle Busch - 663
  10. William Byron - 649
  11. Alex Bowman - 592
  12. Denny Hamlin - 574
  13. Daniel Suárez - 574
  14. Tyler Reddick - 563
  15. Austin Cindric - 556
  16. Aric Almirola - 552
  17. Chris Briscoe - 549
  18. Erik Jones - 540
  19. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 517
  20. Austin Dillon - 504
  21. Kurt Busch - 485
  22. Chris Buescher - 480
  23. Justin Haley - 461
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 410
  25. Cole Custer - 403
  26. Michael McDowell - 393
  27. Brad Keselowski - 393
  28. Harrison Burton - 386
  29. Todd Gilliland - 366
  30. Ty Dillon - 346
  31. Corey LaJoie - 293
  32. Cody Ware - 198
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 52
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7
  39. Daniil Kvyat – 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...