2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney set to pay grand tribute to his father, Dave

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Winner, is set to pay tribute to his father next weekend at Darlington. He will be running with a paint scheme similar to his father’s car when he won his maiden NASCAR race.

Dave Blaney is a motorsports driver who achieved major success in sprint cars. Over his illustrious career driving the DIRT-sanctioned big-block modified stock cars, he secured over 200 wins until he retired. He made his NASCAR debut in 1998. Over his 17 years in NASCAR, he did not secure a single win in the Cup Series. After his stint in NASCAR, he returned to sprint car racing in 2018 and continues to race.

NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley posted the picture of the new colour scheme and captioned the post on X:

@Blaney will honor his father, Dave Blaney, next weekend at Darlington, running a paint scheme reminiscent to the Hass Avacados scheme that Blaney scored his only NASCAR win in at Charlotte in 2006.

Blaney drives for the very successful and reigning champion NASCAR team, Team Penske. He won the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series with a standout season where he secured just three wins. He won races at Charlotte Motorspeedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway. In 2024, he repeated the same heroics by winning only three races and making it to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix. In 2024, he also became the first driver to win races at Iowa Speedway in all three of the premier national series races in the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and Cup Series.

Ryan Blaney sends an ‘aggressive’ message on NASCAR’s upcoming visit to the ‘slowest track’

Ryan Blaney is heading to Martinsville Speedway after a series of unfortunate races, including three DNFs (Did Not Finish) in a row. These incidents included a tire blowout during practice in Las Vegas and an engine failure in Miami while leading the race. Despite these setbacks, Blaney remains optimistic, especially with the upcoming race at Martinsville, a track where he has won twice.

At Homestead-Miami, Blaney demonstrated strong performance, leading 124 laps before an engine failure forced his retirement.

"The soft tire has been good, and I think it's helped. I think we can continue to be aggressive on it because that's the place to be most aggressive with tyres. It's the slowest track, and you don't have to worry about massive blowouts at high speeds, so I think goodyear has continued to work their way softer, which is a good thing," he was quoted as saying by Speedway Digest.

Currently ranked 10th with 162 points, Blaney aims to replicate his success from last November at Martinsville, where he secured a win that placed him in the championship four and marked Team Penske's 100th win with Ford.

