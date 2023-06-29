2023 NASCAR Cup Series: 4 drivers to watch out for in Chicago street race

NASCAR heads to Chicago for its first-ever street course race this weekend. The 2.2-mile track is set in the backdrop of the iconic Grant Park and Lake Michigan. The one-of-a-kind race will be a unique racing experience for the drivers and a thrilling spectacle for the fans.

The streets of Windy City will host the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races over the weekend. The Loop 121 Xfinity race is scheduled for 5 pm ET Saturday, July 1. The green flag for the weekend's most anticipated Grant Park 220 Cup Series race is set to drop at 5:30 pm ET on Sunday, July 2.

Cup Series teams and drivers enter the weekend with many unknowns, given the race is the first of its kind. NASCAR pundits predict that experienced road course racers are the favorites to win the race.

The street race has also attracted drivers outside NASCAR. Former F1 champion Jenson Button and V8 Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen are joining the Cup Series grid.

With star-studded names in the entry list, let us take a look at four favorites for the Grant Park 220.

#4 Martin Truex Jr.

Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner

NASCAR's most recent road course winner, Martin Truex Jr., heads into the weekend as the favorite to win the race. A fortnight ago, Truex Jr. took a dominant victory at Sonoma Raceway, with none of his competition close to his pace.

Over the weekend, Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin displayed a strong pace, with both drivers happy with the speed. With Joe Gibbs Racing making an improvement in its road course racing program, Truex Jr. will be a factor in Sunday's street race.

#3 AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger

Road Course King AJ Allmendinger earns his spot on the list, famous for his previous exploits on NASCAR tracks, which include a right turn. He is a victory contender on any road course race and will translate his skills to street course racing.

Allmendinger's two Cup wins and 11 Xfinity wins have come on road course tracks. The #16 Kaulig Racing driver is high on confidence after winning last weekend's Xfinity race at Nashville. He will be in his element this weekend, as he looks to win the inaugural event.

#2 Tyler Reddick

COTA winner Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick won the first road course race of the season at COTA and followed it up with a front-row start in Sonoma. However, he couldn't repeat his magic in the second race, finishing outside the top 30. The 23XI Racing driver will be eager to bounce back on the street track this weekend.

Reddick has also won three out of the last six road course races, making him one of the favorites for the weekends. The betting odds are also in favor of the #45 driver this weekend.

#1 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott in Nashville Superspeedway

Chase Elliott enters the Chicago weekend with momentum on his side. Following his suspension, Elliott finished in the top five in Sonoma and Nashville. Following his consistent results, he has the highest odds to win NASCAR's first-ever street race.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver is one of the most successful road course drivers on the grid with 7 wins on such tracks. Elliott is desperately looking for a victory and winning the Chicago street race will put his 2023 campaign back on track.

