NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway after wrapping up its inaugural street race in Chicago last weekend. Shane Van Gisbergen defeated the entire Cup Series grid, who entered unchartered terrains in the street race. This weekend, however, all drivers will be in their element returning to oval racing.

The 1.5-mile speedway in the south of Atlanta will host the Quaker State 400 as NASCAR returns its second race on the quad-oval. In the spring race, reigning champion Joey Logano took the checkered flag ahead of Brad Keselowski in a nail-biting finish to the race.

Saturday's qualifying session has mixed up the grid, but Ford drivers are expected to have a solid race this Sunday. Eight of the top 10 drivers will be driving Ford machinery, with Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney sharing the front row.

Let us take a look at four favorites heading into the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta.

#4 Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick has put on stellar performances since the beginning of the season in his farewell season. He is outperforming his Stewart Haas Racing Ford, as he is seventh in the drivers' standings despite not winning a race.

Harvick was on course to win the race during NASCAR's previous visit to Atlanta until a tangle with Ross Chastain wrecked him out of the race. The veteran driver has three wins on the 1.5-mile oval, where he also scored his first Cup Series win in 2001 in his third career start.

#3 Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400

Ryan Blaney has been the most consistent Ford driver this season and has outpaced his championship-winning teammate Joey Logano. His consistency was rewarded with a victory in Charlotte and this weekend provides another opportunity to add to his season tally.

The #12 Team Penske driver previously drove down the victory lane in Atlanta in 2021. Starting on the front row in the Quaker State 400, Blaney will be eyeing his second win of the season.

#2 Joey Logano

Ambetter Health 400 winner Joey Logano

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano's championship-defense campaign has rather unfolded poorly. Over the first 18 rounds of the season, Logano has been inconsistent but this weekend he returns to the track he won a few months ago.

The #22 Team Penske driver remains a consistent threat to victory on Superspeedways. On NASCAR's longer ovals, Logano has a terrific record and this weekend provides the opportunity to get his second race win of the season.

Coming off a top-10 finish in Chicago, Logano will be battling his teammate for the win as he starts on the second row.

#1 Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski leads Joey Logano

Apart from Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski also boasts a good record on Superspeedways. This season too, he has worked his magic on such tracks, finishing second in Atlanta and fifth at Talladega.

The RFK Racing driver lost the victory to Logano in the final laps of the Ambetter Health 400, during NASCAR's previous visit to Atlanta. Keselowski will be keen on getting his redemption this weekend, as he looks to score his first win of the season.

Catch the drivers live in action as the green flag for the Quaker State 400 drops at 7:00 PM ET.

