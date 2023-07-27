2023 SRX Racing schedule: All you need to know about Thursday’s race (27th July)

SRX Racing Series heads to Radford in Virginia for this week's race at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park on Thursday, July 27.

The 0.416-mile paved oval in Virginia, which was earlier known as Motor Mile Speedway, will host the third round of the 2023 SRX Racing season. The previous two rounds were held at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

This weekend the race will once again attract star drivers from other racing categories with reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden entering the event. He will be joined by 4x Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Along with the full-time grid, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and former driver Clint Bowyer will also be part of this week's 12-driver starting lineup at Pulaski.

Event Schedule for SRX Racing Series at Pulaski County

Here is the event schedule for SRX Racing's visit to Motor Mile Speedway on Thursday, July 27. (all times mentioned in ET)

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM SRX On-track practice

5:15 PM - 6:00 PM SRX Driver Q & A Session/Autograph Session

7:30 PM - 8:15 PM Jared Stout Band Performance

8:15 PM SRX Cars to grid

8:35 PM SRX Driver Introductions

8:50 PM SRX Drivers to Cars

9:12 PM Race #1 Green Flag

11:05 PM - Top 3 drivers to the podium on the front stretch for ESPN interviews

This weekend's race will feature two heat races, with each heat race contested over 20 laps. The feature race will be contested over 100 laps.

Catch the action live on ESPN, beginning at 9 PM ET.

Starting lineup for the SRX Racing Heat 1 at Pulaski County

The starting lineup for the Heat 1 race was decided on a random draw with Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starting in the pole position. Reigning SRX champion Marco Andretti will share the front row with the IndyCar driver.

The next four spots are occupied by NASCAR Cup Series champions Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski.

Here is the starting grid for the Heat 1 race at Pulaski County:

Josef Newgarden Marco Andretti Bobby Labonte Tony Stewart Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Paul Tracy Hailie Deegan Ryan Newman Ken Schrader Clint Bowyer Helio Castroneves

In the first round of the series at Stafford two weeks ago, Denny Hamlin won the Heat 1 and doubled down to win the feature race. A week later Ryan Newman won the feature race on the same track.

After two rounds, Newman leads the standings for the full-time drivers with Marco Andretti in second.