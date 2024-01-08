2024 Chili Bowl: 38th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals Schedule, Format & everything else you need to know

The excitement revs up for motorsports enthusiasts as the 2024 Annual Chili Bowl Nationals, one of the most highly anticipated indoor midget car racing events, gears up to take place at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals is scheduled to kick off from January 8-13. The most prestigious events in dirt track racing promises high-octane action, showcasing top-tier drivers battling it out on a dirt track for racing glory.

The inaugural Super Bowl of midget racing was held in 1987. Since then, the event has become the most prestigious race in Midget racing and one of the biggest motorsports events of the year.

More than 350 entries have entered for the 38th edition with hopes of claiming a prestigious Golden Driller trophy.

The format usually includes qualifying races, heat races, and feature races. Drivers compete in preliminary races to earn their spot in the A-main event. The main event often consists of multiple races, including alphabet soup races (C, B, and A-Mains), with the A-Main being the final race where the winner is determined.

The event attract numerous talented drivers from different racing disciplines, including NASCAR, IndyCar, High Limit Racing, World of Outlaws, USAC, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and more. Notable drivers from various backgrounds often participate, making it a highly competitive event.

NASCAR drivers who won the Chili Bowl are – Kyle Larson (2020 and 2021), Christopher Bell (2017, 2018, and 2019), three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart (2002 and 2007), and NASCAR veteran Dave Blaney won the Chili Bowl in 1993.

The winner of the last two editions of the race - Logan Seavey (2023) and Tanner Thorson (2022), headline this year's entry list.

Full weekend schedule for 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals

Here’s a complete one-week schedule for Super Bowl of midget racing at the SageNet Center:

Sunday, January 7: Practice

Monday, January 8: Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night plus the ROC; Race of Champions

Tuesday, January 9: Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Wednesday, January 10: York Plumbing Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 11: John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 12: Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 13: It’s Driller Time

The complete action of the event will be streamed live on FloRacing.