  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Full results of Saturday's event at East Bay Raceway Park

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Full results of Saturday's event at East Bay Raceway Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 11, 2024 21:05 IST
Daulton Wilson secured his first victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Daulton Wilson secured his first victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

The Saturday event of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is finally done and dusted. The 13th and final round of the 48th Wieland Winternationals was held at third-mile-long East Bay Raceway Park, with 30 entries.

After nine runner-up finishes in the competition, Daulton Wilson finally secured his first victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Wilson started the race in sixth position. He grabbed the lead from Tyler Erb on Lap 16 and stayed out front for the final 35 laps without any serious challenge to become the 90th different winner of the competition.

He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.454 seconds ahead of Brandon Sheppard.

Speaking about his win after the race, Wilson said (via lucasdirt.com):

“I don’t know what to say. This is a dream come true. My whole family is right here they sacrificed everything for me, they believed in me 100%, my guys, my car owners James, Jennifer and Justin Rattliff, [Jeff] Gullett, [Tim] Tungate, just everybody who believed in me and gave me an opportunity and everybody at home who gave me a chance. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Sheppard finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Erb, Garrett Smith, and Devin Moran in the top-five. Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr., Drake Troutman, and Hudson O’Neal completed the top-10.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Saturday race results

Here are the final results of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday:

  1. #18D - Daulton Wilson
  2. #B5 - Brandon Sheppard
  3. #1T - Tyler Erb
  4. #10 - Garrett Smith
  5. #99 - Devin Moran
  6. #49 - Jonathan Davenport
  7. #20 - Jimmy Owens
  8. #20RT - Ricky Thornton Jr
  9. #7T - Drake Troutman
  10. #1 - Hudson O’Neal
  11. #12 - Ashton Winger
  12. #157 - Mike Marlar
  13. #40B - Kyle Bronson
  14. #28 - Dennis Erb Jr
  15. #58 - Garrett Alberson
  16. #174 - Ethan Dotson
  17. #46 - Earl Pearson Jr
  18. #96V - Tanner English
  19. #111 - Max Blair
  20. #25 - Tony Jackson Jr
  21. #17SS - Brenden Smith
  22. #99B - Boom Briggs
  23. #19M - Spencer Hughes
  24. #7 - Ross Robinson
  25. #8 - Dillon McCowan
  26. #39 - Tim McCreadie
  27. #15K - Jensen Ford
  28. #89 - Mike Spatola
  29. #5 - Mark Whitener
  30. #76N - Blair Nothdurft

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...