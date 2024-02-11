2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series: Full results of Saturday's event at East Bay Raceway Park

The Saturday event of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is finally done and dusted. The 13th and final round of the 48th Wieland Winternationals was held at third-mile-long East Bay Raceway Park, with 30 entries.

After nine runner-up finishes in the competition, Daulton Wilson finally secured his first victory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Wilson started the race in sixth position. He grabbed the lead from Tyler Erb on Lap 16 and stayed out front for the final 35 laps without any serious challenge to become the 90th different winner of the competition.

He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.454 seconds ahead of Brandon Sheppard.

Speaking about his win after the race, Wilson said (via lucasdirt.com):

“I don’t know what to say. This is a dream come true. My whole family is right here they sacrificed everything for me, they believed in me 100%, my guys, my car owners James, Jennifer and Justin Rattliff, [Jeff] Gullett, [Tim] Tungate, just everybody who believed in me and gave me an opportunity and everybody at home who gave me a chance. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Meanwhile, Brandon Sheppard finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Erb, Garrett Smith, and Devin Moran in the top-five. Jonathan Davenport, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr., Drake Troutman, and Hudson O’Neal completed the top-10.

2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Saturday race results

Here are the final results of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday:

#18D - Daulton Wilson #B5 - Brandon Sheppard #1T - Tyler Erb #10 - Garrett Smith #99 - Devin Moran #49 - Jonathan Davenport #20 - Jimmy Owens #20RT - Ricky Thornton Jr #7T - Drake Troutman #1 - Hudson O’Neal #12 - Ashton Winger #157 - Mike Marlar #40B - Kyle Bronson #28 - Dennis Erb Jr #58 - Garrett Alberson #174 - Ethan Dotson #46 - Earl Pearson Jr #96V - Tanner English #111 - Max Blair #25 - Tony Jackson Jr #17SS - Brenden Smith #99B - Boom Briggs #19M - Spencer Hughes #7 - Ross Robinson #8 - Dillon McCowan #39 - Tim McCreadie #15K - Jensen Ford #89 - Mike Spatola #5 - Mark Whitener #76N - Blair Nothdurft