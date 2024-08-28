2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Playoffs shakeup expected with two new tracks per reports

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 28, 2024 17:35 GMT
AUTO: AUG 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar: Playoffs shakeup expected with two new tracks per reports (Images from Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR calendar will reportedly have two new tracks in the season. According to reports, a major shakeup is expected in the calendar as Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a track in Mexico City, which is expected to be a road course, will be added to the calendar.

The two additions had been announced earlier. Bowman Gray is returning to the calendar for the first time since 1971. That was the last time it hosted a Cup Series race. The race in Mexico City, meanwhile, will be the first time in 67 years that a Cup Series point race will be held internationally.

However, to accommodate for these two races, the Richmond Raceway will reportedly not be witnessing one of its two events. Also, NASCAR won't be returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, host of the Busch Light Clash since 2022. Instead, Bowman Gray is reportedly expected to hold the pre-season Clash.

Talking about the inclusion of Mexico City on the calendar, the sport's executive VP Ben Kennedy stated:

"This is a historic moment for our sport, and specifically for the NASCAR Cup Series, in being able to expand our footprint to Mexico," The Athletic quoted him. "We’ve been bold about our intentions to grow on a global scale."

Here is the expected schedule for the 2025 season, according to The Athletic:

Expected 2025 Date

Location

Feb. 2

Bowman Gray Stadium (Clash)

Feb. 16

Daytona

Feb. 23

Atlanta

March 2

Austin

March 9

Phoenix

March 16

Las Vegas

March 23

Homestead

March 30

Martinsville

April 6

Darlington

April 13

Bristol

April 27

Talladega

May 4

Texas

May 11

Kansas

May 18

North Wilkesboro (All-Star)

May 25

Charlotte

June 1

Nashville

June 8

Michigan

June 15

Mexico City

June 22

Pocono

June 28

Atlanta

July 6

Chicago Street Race

July 13

Sonoma

July 20

Dover

July 27

Indianapolis

Aug. 3

Iowa

Aug. 10

Watkins Glen

Aug. 16

Richmond

Aug. 23

Daytona

Aug. 31

Darlington

Sept. 7

Gateway

Sept. 13

Bristol

Sept. 21

New Hampshire

Sept. 28

Kansas

Oct. 5

Charlotte (Roval)

Oct. 12

Las Vegas

Oct. 19

Talladega

Oct. 26

Martinsville

Nov. 2

Phoenix

The second race at Daytona will mark the final race of the 2025 Regular Season and the playoffs are expected to start from Darlington (August 31st).

Other reported changes in the 2025 NASCAR schedule

The 2025 calendar would be the sixth consecutive year that the sport is adding new venues in the Cup Series. With the addition of the two new venues, a major shakeup is expected in the entire calendar.

As per the report from The Athletic, Homestead-Miami Speedway's second race will be shifted to the Regular Season along with Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition to that, Daytona's second race will get back to hosting the final race of the Regular Season. Darlington will hold the first playoff race.

Races held at Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway will move from hosting regular season races to the playoffs. More interestingly, the Cup Season will reportedly take an off during the Easter weekend and will not race on Easter Sunday for the first time since the 2021 season. This was a topic of debate in the sport earlier this year.

Edited by Prathik BR
