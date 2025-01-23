"2025 season is almost here": Zane Smith's wife McCall displays enthusiasm by sharing NASCAR racer's post 

McCall Smith shared words of enthusiasm as she reposted her husband Zane Smith's social media post on her Instagram. He shared pictures of his behind-the-scene while shooting promotional videos before the 2025 Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports.

Smith is returning to a full-time schedule in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with FRM as the team is expanding to a three-charter operation. They purchased the third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, who ceased operations at the end of the last season.

As he prepares to pilot the #38 Ford in the 2025 season, Zane Smith shared pictures of his promotional campaign on his Instagram story. His wife McCall reposted it on her story, showing enthusiasm and positivity for her husband.

"2025 season is almost here," McCall Smith wrote on her Instagram story.

Zane Smith's wife McCall shares his pictures ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season (@mccallkelli on Instagram)

The couple had known each other since their teen years. They got engaged in April 2022, when Smith was racing in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports. He would later go on to win the championship that season, amassing a total of four victories with incredibly constant finishes.

Zane and McCall married in January last year. They recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Zane Smith reveals he has "always felt at home" with FRM

As mentioned, the 25-year-old has previously raced in the Truck Series and clinched the title in 2022. He continued his campaign in the following season but wasn't as successful, finishing in seventh place. That year, however, things got better for him as he signed a multi-year driver development deal with Trackhouse Racing and prepared for his move to the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports.

2024 marked his first full-time season in the series, however, it turned out to be rather disappointing. He was out of the top 10 in the first 18 races and despite the results slightly improving, he split ways with Spire and Trackhouse. The latter was also interested in promoting Shane van Gisbergen.

As the season concluded, Smith's image for the 2025 season remained unclear. However, it was announced in early January that he would race full-time for Front Row Motorsports, piloting the #38 Ford.

"I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports," Smith said in a statement. "They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons. Unfortunately, everyone had to make tough decisions because there were only two Cup cars available at Front Row Motorsports going into last season when I was ready to move up full-time."

This is set to be Zane Smith's second full-time season in the Cup Series.

