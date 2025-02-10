$20M worth Kyle Petty makes his feelings clear amid the buzz of his new country showdown show launch

Kyle Petty was featured in Performance Racing Network’s (PRN) newest show, ‘Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,’ alongside the hosts Charlie and Debbie of Country 103.7 on WSOC TV. Recently, the $20 million NASCAR veteran shared his thoughts about the same.

The weekly show features a look back at the top 20 country numbers from the past, marking a significant shift from Petty’s usual area of expertise, which is motorsports. However, it’s worth noting that Petty is a musician himself with a profound love for country music.

“I am as excited for this new chapter as I ever was at the start of every new NASCAR season,” Kyle Petty said in a statement (via Jayski). “Everyone knows I love racing, but I have loved country music for just as long. Watching Marty Robbins sing at the Opry and drive a race car opened up a world of possibilities for a 12 year old from Level Cross, N.C. I have been blessed to do both in my life."

Petty got his hands on his first guitar at 12. He began writing his own songs in high school following the examples of legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin, and Jim Croce. Petty even performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Working with Charlie and Debbie on this project is icing on the cake. They are amazing broadcasters, and I can’t wait to go ‘back then again’ with them every week,” Petty added.

The show aired its first episode on February 1, 2025, on more than 180 radio stations nationwide. Notably, it was just ahead of the season-opening Cup Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Kyle Petty joins his legendary father to break down NASCAR’s Bowman Gray outing

This year marked the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the first time since 1971. Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports won the exhibition-style event, kicking off the 2025 season strong.

Legendary ex-NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, who is also Kyle Petty’s father, won his 100th race at the quarter-mile back in 1969. It was the first of his 10-race winning streak, a record that isn’t likely to be broken ever.

Reflecting on the same in a video on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, Kyle Petty said,

“It's funny that that little racetrack in Winston-Salem has moments that just jump out of your career. When you won this trophy it was just a win at Bowman Gray. Ultimately, it became a big win at Bowman Gray because it was the first race you won of the 10 in a row. (A) record that's never been broken (and a) record that will never be broken.”

Richard Petty agreed. He mentioned that the most nervous he had ever been in a race car was when he arrived at Bowman Gray. However, to this day, he doesn’t know why. Perhaps it’s because of Bowman Gray’s characteristic size and tight corners.

