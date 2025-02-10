  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • $20M worth Kyle Petty makes his feelings clear amid the buzz of his new country showdown show launch

$20M worth Kyle Petty makes his feelings clear amid the buzz of his new country showdown show launch

By Soumyadeep
Modified Feb 10, 2025 06:21 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
Kyle Petty speaks to the media during a press conference for Goodyear's 2000th NASCAR Cup Series Victory prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2023 - Source: Getty

Kyle Petty was featured in Performance Racing Network’s (PRN) newest show, ‘Kyle Petty’s Back Then Again Country Countdown with Charlie and Debbie,’ alongside the hosts Charlie and Debbie of Country 103.7 on WSOC TV. Recently, the $20 million NASCAR veteran shared his thoughts about the same.

The weekly show features a look back at the top 20 country numbers from the past, marking a significant shift from Petty’s usual area of expertise, which is motorsports. However, it’s worth noting that Petty is a musician himself with a profound love for country music.

“I am as excited for this new chapter as I ever was at the start of every new NASCAR season,” Kyle Petty said in a statement (via Jayski). “Everyone knows I love racing, but I have loved country music for just as long. Watching Marty Robbins sing at the Opry and drive a race car opened up a world of possibilities for a 12 year old from Level Cross, N.C. I have been blessed to do both in my life."
also-read-trending Trending

Petty got his hands on his first guitar at 12. He began writing his own songs in high school following the examples of legendary artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin, and Jim Croce. Petty even performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Working with Charlie and Debbie on this project is icing on the cake. They are amazing broadcasters, and I can’t wait to go ‘back then again’ with them every week,” Petty added.

The show aired its first episode on February 1, 2025, on more than 180 radio stations nationwide. Notably, it was just ahead of the season-opening Cup Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Kyle Petty joins his legendary father to break down NASCAR’s Bowman Gray outing

This year marked the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the first time since 1971. Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports won the exhibition-style event, kicking off the 2025 season strong.

Legendary ex-NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, who is also Kyle Petty’s father, won his 100th race at the quarter-mile back in 1969. It was the first of his 10-race winning streak, a record that isn’t likely to be broken ever.

Reflecting on the same in a video on the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, Kyle Petty said,

“It's funny that that little racetrack in Winston-Salem has moments that just jump out of your career. When you won this trophy it was just a win at Bowman Gray. Ultimately, it became a big win at Bowman Gray because it was the first race you won of the 10 in a row. (A) record that's never been broken (and a) record that will never be broken.”

Richard Petty agreed. He mentioned that the most nervous he had ever been in a race car was when he arrived at Bowman Gray. However, to this day, he doesn’t know why. Perhaps it’s because of Bowman Gray’s characteristic size and tight corners.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी