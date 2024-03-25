21-yo Ty Gibbs reflects on crew chief's "pep talk" boost ahead of chasing first NASCAR Cup win at COTA

Joe Gibbs Racing youngster Ty Gibbs shed light on his close bond with crew chief Chris Gayle ahead of the Cup Series race in COTA.

Ty Gibbs has been making waves in the NASCAR Cup Series since his promotion and debut season with Joe Gibbs Racing last year. The 21-year-old driver finished 18th in his rookie season and looks more settled than ever in the ongoing 2024 campaign.

Riding the wave of confidence with impressive performances in Las Vegas and Phoenix, Gibbs is set to start the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race from second position. He will share the front row with William Byron.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Cup Series race, Ty Gibbs revealed his bond with crew chief Chris Gayle. Gayle, who has worked with Gibbs since the 2021 season, continues to play a prominent role in the development of the young driver.

Emphasizing the shared commitment to success between himself and his crew chief, Ty Gibbs said:

"Chris really cares a lot about me and about the racing and the team. He's really supportive and he wants to win as much as I do, every single weekend."

The 2022 Xfinity Series champion also revealed that he could use a pep talk from his crew chief before his second COTA race as he eyes his first victory at the venue. Gibbs added:

"So, I definitely could use a pep talk here and there just to keep me back in shape. I feel like I'm pretty solid outside of that."

Expand Tweet

Chris Gayle deserves the win as much as him according to Ty Gibbs

Acknowledging the collaborative effort behind their racing endeavors, Ty Gibbs emphasized the collective nature of their achievements. He said while speaking to the media ahead of the Cup Series race:

"Him having to be able to talk to me, it's one team. I don't just deserve the win, he does as well. We're just one big team."

Gibbs secured a ninth-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas last season. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, Ty has been on a hot streak, with back-to-back top 10 finishes in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Bristol.

With 178 points to his name, Ty Gibbs is third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Kyle Larson and Gibbs' JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. are ranked first and second respectively with 185 points each.