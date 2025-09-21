23-YO Corey Heim acknowledges historic opportunity to break Greg Biffle's Truck Series mark

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 21, 2025 14:14 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn

At just 23 years old, Corey Heim finds himself on the brink of a historic milestone in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. With his consistent performances and championship-caliber runs this season, Heim now has a chance to break Greg Biffle’s long-standing mark and etch his own name deeper into the series’ record books.

Ad

Heim took his ninth victory of the season this weekend in New Hampshire, equalling Biffle's record of most wins in one season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim held off a charging No. 38 Truck of Chandler Smith behind to attain the top step of the podium during the EJP 175 race. The driver also passed Kyle Busch's record of most stage wins after leading the majority of the first stage during the race this weekend.

Ad
Trending

Heim spoke about the possibility of him potentially breaking the truck series record for most wins in a season. He said:

"I haven't really thought about it a whole lot yet. I think it's more of a looking back and hindsight thing. You know, you look back and you know, you're like, dang, like this was an incredible opportunity with an incredible team and, you know, it's just something you look back on and say like, you know, that was just everything. I think I was right."
Ad
Ad

Biffle won nine races in a season back in 1999, which was his sophomore season in the Truck Series. Corey Heim has four more races to grab a win and break this record, as he hopes to win his first truck championship this season.

Corey Heim eyes his first championship after a record-breaking ninth victory of the season

Corey Heim has made headlines all season long, and now, with his ninth victory of the year, he’s set a new standard in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. At just 23 years old, he has broken into historic territory, surpassing some of the sport’s most recognizable names, and he isn’t slowing down.

Ad

For Heim, though, the record felt like something he’ll only truly appreciate once the dust settles. He spoke about how these records were secondary, and the primary goal was to win the championship this season.

"I've had enough experience at this point in my career to go out and constantly contend for race wins in the truck series, and my team as well, just giving me the equipment necessary to do that. I mean, it's a special feeling now. I know it'll be a special feeling when the year is over, regardless of the result, but the goal, you know, still remains the same, just trying to win the championship," Corey Heim said.

Heim leads the NASCAR Truck Series, scoring 3079 points so far. The Tricon Garage racing driver will now be back in action for the next Truck race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications