23-YO Corey Heim acknowledges historic opportunity to break Greg Biffle's Truck Series mark

At just 23 years old, Corey Heim finds himself on the brink of a historic milestone in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. With his consistent performances and championship-caliber runs this season, Heim now has a chance to break Greg Biffle’s long-standing mark and etch his own name deeper into the series’ record books.Heim took his ninth victory of the season this weekend in New Hampshire, equalling Biffle's record of most wins in one season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim held off a charging No. 38 Truck of Chandler Smith behind to attain the top step of the podium during the EJP 175 race. The driver also passed Kyle Busch's record of most stage wins after leading the majority of the first stage during the race this weekend.Heim spoke about the possibility of him potentially breaking the truck series record for most wins in a season. He said:&quot;I haven't really thought about it a whole lot yet. I think it's more of a looking back and hindsight thing. You know, you look back and you know, you're like, dang, like this was an incredible opportunity with an incredible team and, you know, it's just something you look back on and say like, you know, that was just everything. I think I was right.&quot;Biffle won nine races in a season back in 1999, which was his sophomore season in the Truck Series. Corey Heim has four more races to grab a win and break this record, as he hopes to win his first truck championship this season.Corey Heim eyes his first championship after a record-breaking ninth victory of the seasonCorey Heim has made headlines all season long, and now, with his ninth victory of the year, he’s set a new standard in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. At just 23 years old, he has broken into historic territory, surpassing some of the sport’s most recognizable names, and he isn’t slowing down.For Heim, though, the record felt like something he’ll only truly appreciate once the dust settles. He spoke about how these records were secondary, and the primary goal was to win the championship this season.&quot;I've had enough experience at this point in my career to go out and constantly contend for race wins in the truck series, and my team as well, just giving me the equipment necessary to do that. I mean, it's a special feeling now. I know it'll be a special feeling when the year is over, regardless of the result, but the goal, you know, still remains the same, just trying to win the championship,&quot; Corey Heim said.Heim leads the NASCAR Truck Series, scoring 3079 points so far. The Tricon Garage racing driver will now be back in action for the next Truck race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.