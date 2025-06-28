23XI boss Denny Hamlin outlines clear expectations of Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace as team continue their winless run

Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR icon, recently shared his expectations for his team’s drivers and was very blunt in his statement. He co-owns 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

As the 2025 season approaches its midpoint, 23XI Racing has yet to secure a victory to its name. Denny Hamlin expressed confidence in the team’s resources and drivers, emphasizing that winning should be he standard, but the team’s performance hasn’t reflected that. Drivers Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst have combined for fewer top finishes and laps led than the team did in 2024. Reddick’s last win was 19 races ago during last year’s playoffs, while Wallace hasn’t won a race in 96 attempts; his last victory dates back to September 2022.

Denny Hamlin made the comment about the expectations he has from his drivers following a disappointing day out for the young racing team, where all three cars experienced brake rotor issues.

“I just know the resources that we’ve put in at 23XI and all of our drivers should win,” co-owner Denny Hamlin said Friday at EchoPark Speedway (via NBC Sports). “That is the expectation that I have of them. Obviously, it is a result-based business, and if you don’t over time, you consider your options.”

As of mid-2025, Denny Hamlin has achieved 57 Cup Series wins in the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, including wins in the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020), Coca-Cola 600 (2022), and the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021). Hamlin is the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 consecutively with two wins, and he has always been viewed as one of the best drivers without a championship.

Denny Hamlin speculates on Carl Edwards' NASCAR retirement regrets

Denny Hamlin recently shared his thoughts on former teammate Carl Edwards’ early retirement from NASCAR, suggesting that Edwards might have some regrets about stepping away from the sport when he did. Hamlin, who spent two seasons racing alongside Edwards at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), believes Edwards “maybe misses not keep going” and is having second thoughts after witnessing the sustained success Hamlin and his team have enjoyed since Edwards’ departure.

Edwards retired in 2017 at age 37, shortly after nearly winning the championship in 2016, a decision that surprised many in the NASCAR community, given he was still in his prime.

"In my opinion, it was not said in the interview, but like I think Carl maybe misses not, you know, keep going. I think he's having second thoughts of seeing the success that we've had over the long sustained period of time, not being able to keep that thing going," Hamlin said (0:50 onwards) (via Prime Video)

Hamlin praised Edwards as a naturally gifted driver, stating he believes Edwards was “way more talented” behind the wheel and could have been as successful, if not more so, than Hamlin himself.

