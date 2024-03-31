23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin's bold prediction for the next five races has Bubba Wallace ready to fight for wins

23XI driver Bubba Wallace expressed his confidence in Denny Hamlin's assurance of a Toyota winning races in the upcoming race weekends.

Co-owner Hamlin recently stated that in the upcoming five race weekends, there was a positive chance of a Toyota coming to a victorious triumph, Wallace believes that it could be one of their 23XIs, keeping him motivated.

The two-time race winner said that he is excited about the upcoming challenge with the preparations they have done.

"I’m excited," Racer quoted him. "We’ll be good."

"Denny [Hamlin] said the next five weeks there is no reason why Toyota shouldn’t be in victory lane, so make sure it’s one of ours. o that’s enough motivation to go out and get the job done. We learned a lot here in the fall; got behind on a little bit of strategy, but I think it’s a new opportunity for us." (via Racer)

Bubba Wallace finished the first two races of the season in fifth place but has been way out in the rest. The five weekends that Denny Hamlin mentioned will start from Richmond Raceway, at the Toyota Owners 400, where Wallace will start the race in the third row from the fifth place.

Denny Hamlin reflects on the upcoming weekend at Richmond

Ahead of the Toyota Owners 400, Hamlin is confident with his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing car. Besides his victory at Bristol earlier, he managed to get one other top-ten finish.

After the first six races, Denny Hamlin revealed that he is more aware of their weaknesses and strengths, which can help him push further in the upcoming races. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he stated that Richmond Raceway where he gains momentum.

"This is a track always where we are starting to get into the swing of the tracks where we are going to be contenders every week. This kind of kicks off that part of the schedule."

"I think we all kind of know where we are at now. We are six races in. We know what our strengths are. We know what our weaknesses are, and now we just have to capitalize when we go to tracks like this that we are always contenders."

Hamlin qualified himself in eleventh place for the Toyota Owners 400. His confidence about racing on the track might be a game changer during the main race.