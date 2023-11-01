23XI driver Tyler Reddick showcases Star Wars paint scheme for NASCAR’s Phoenix finale race

Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing will be displaying their Star Wars paint scheme for NASCAR's Phoenix finale race.

23XI Racing team and Columbia have teamed up and they will be running a Star Wars-themed paint scheme on both of their cars.

"We've had a relationship with Bubba Wallace, who races for [team] 23XI since 2020, and Columbia is one of the primary sponsors of the team,” Matt Merriman, VP of Columbia brand development said (via StarWars.com).

Tyler Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace joined forces with Star Wars' Mark Hamill to reveal the latest paint scheme of their cars in an official unveiling video for Sunday's upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway.

"We were able to secure the other teammate on the 23XI team, which is Tyler Reddick in the 45 car, to be in a TIE fighter-based vehicle design," Columbia designer Chris Araujo said.

Wallace and Reddick have already been ruled out of the competition, however, both cars will be running the stunning black-and-silver Star Wars ride that has a lot of similarities to the Millennium Falcon.

Tyler Reddick eliminated from NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville

After a poor 26th-place finish at Martinsville, Reddick has been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“It was a tough day, we were having issues with voltage, and some of the cooling systems were cutting in and out. It got really, really hot – that is for sure, but it wasn’t going to waver my willingness to drive really, really hard there," Reddick said during the post-race interview (via Fox Sports).

Even though Martinsville ended with a disappointment for Reddick and his team, the No.45 driver has had a good year at 23XI. In 2023, Reddick picked up two more wins to his total career tally. He also had a strong run in the Playoffs, reaching the Round of 8.