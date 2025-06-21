23XI and FRM challenge Federal Court's NASCAR charter decision

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have made a last-ditch effort to save their charters by seeking a rehearing from the U.S. Court of Appeals. If overruled, the NASCAR teams will lose all three of their charters by the end of this month.

Ad

On June 5, the court revoked the preliminary injunction granted by the Court of Appeals, which initially allowed 23XI and FRM to continue racing as chartered teams. Notably, in previous hearings, the court heavily questioned Jeffrey Kessler, the lead attorney for both 23XI and FRM, about the merits of the injunction, while the antitrust case continued.

The latest development in the legal saga was reported by journalist Kelly Crandall on X. She wrote,

Ad

Trending

“23XI and Front Row have officially appealed the decision to overturn the injunction that allows them to compete as charter teams.”

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall LINK 23XI and Front Row have officially appealed the decision to overturn the injunction that allows them to compete as charter teams

Ad

Per reports, the final trial date has been scheduled for December 2025. As per a statement released by Kessler, if the ruling is upheld, it “would set a dangerous precedent, allowing monopolists to shield themselves from legal challenges simply by requiring release language as a condition of doing business with the monopoly.”

Kessler insisted that their battle was all about making the sport more competitive and fair. Regardless of the results, the conglomerate has committed to a full season of racing. For now, all eyes are on Pocono Raceway, also known as the Tricky Triangle by the NASCAR aficionados.

Ad

The Pennsylvania-based racetrack will host this coming weekend’s races: The Great American Getaway 400, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, and the MillerTech Battery 200. Denny Hamlin, who happens to be one of the owners of 23XI Racing, is a seven-time winner at the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

23XI owner Denny Hamlin was granted a playoff waiver after missing last week’s Mexico City race

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, missed last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, due to the birth of his third child. Ryan Truex Jr. filled in for the 23XI co-owner, marking his first Cup start since 2014.

Ad

Hamlin took to X and wrote,

“We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan (Hamlin’s fiancée) and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Hamlin got to keep his playoff points despite missing a regular-season points race. NASCAR granted him a waiver under medical grounds, and so, the 44-year-old Tampa, Florida native will rev his engine in the Round of 16 opener, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

15 races into the season, Denny Hamlin has amassed three wins, seven top fives, and eight top-10s. He sits fifth in the championship standings with 494 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.