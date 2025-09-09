23XI Racing adds extra entry for Bristol featuring top Truck Series championship prospect despite ongoing NASCAR lawsuit

23XI Racing is in a legal conflict with NASCAR due to the nature of the new charter system. According to recent proceedings, the US Federal Judge denied 23XI Racing the preliminary injunction that they had applied for to maintain their charter status.

This means that 23XI Racing will compete as an open (unchartered) team throughout the remainder of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. While the community waited for the final hearing scheduled for December 1, 23XI tapped Corey Heim to drive its No. 67 Racing Toyota in the upcoming Round of 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heim drives the No. 11 Toyota Tundra truck full-time for 23XI in the Craftsman Truck Series. He leads the driver standings with eight wins, 13 top-fives, 15 top-10s, and 2124 points to his name. He has led 1192 laps so far with an average finish of 6.158.

Since his Cup Series debut at Dover Motor Speedway last spring, Heim has made five starts for Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing. He signed a developmental deal with 23XI last February, so all three of Heim’s starts this year were with 23XI Racing.

Per reports, Heim’s upcoming surprise Cup entry will feature Bootie Barker as his crew chief. Fans can watch the action go live on USA (September 13, 7:30 pm ET) or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He will be joined by teammates Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst.

Wallace and Reddick qualified for the playoffs this year, one through wins and the other through points. This is Wallace’s second playoff since becoming a father last September.

23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace opens up about Gateway wreck scare

23XI Racing ace Bubba Wallace was on the verge of triggering a multi-car pileup during last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Gateway. It all happened during the Lap 156 restart when Wallace was leading the pack, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson tailing him in second.

Soon after, Wallace’s car got stuck in second gear, making it slow down abruptly. This almost caused Larson to hit Wallace in the rear. Larson somehow managed to avoid the impact but was relegated to the back of the field.

Wallace knew it was his mistake. The driver apologized to Larson after the race and later spoke with reporter Kelly Crandall about the incident. He said, via Newsweek:

“I did it the restart before, and it was fine. I need to go back and study how to do it better, but hate it. I don't know if it gave the five (Kyle Larson) damage, but they were solid cars."

While Larson finished the race 12th, Wallace managed to salvage a P8, marking his 12th top-10 of the 2025 season. He currently sits fourth in the driver standings with 2093 points to his name.

