23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin responds to employee Bubba Wallace trolling him in a cheeky jibe

Bubba Wallace, known for his playful antics on social media, recently took a cheeky swipe at none other than his own team's co-owner, Denny Hamlin. The exchange left fans amused.

The incident unfolded when Bubba Wallace shared an Instagram photo that featured himself alongside his teammates, all smartly dressed in their racing gear. However, the attention-grabber was none other than Hamlin, who opted for a more casual look, sporting a plain t-shirt and jeans.

Wallace seized the opportunity to take a lighthearted jab at his team's co-owner by captioning the photo:

"One of us didn't get the memo🤵‍♂️ #TeamToyota."

Wallace's jesting caption quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, sparking a wave of playful interactions, including replies from 23XI Racing's official Instagram handle.

However, Hamlin, a seasoned driver who also pilots the #11 for Joe Gibbs Racing, proved that he's more than capable of holding his own in the banter department.

Hamlin swiftly responded with a savage retort that probably left Wallace alike in stitches.

He humorously quipped:

"The memo said drivers of 23XI Racing and the team owner. Not the driver of the 11."

Denny Hamlin's reply to Bubba Wallace's banter

NASCAR legend reflects on Denny Hamlin's championship legacy

With nearly two decades of Cup career experience under his belt, Hamlin's 50 race wins and triumphs at some of the sport's most prestigious events have solidified his place in the annals of racing history. Yet the NASCAR veteran misses out on the coveted Cup championship.

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip recently shared his perspective on Hamlin's legacy in an insightful interview with Forbes.

Waltrip highlighted the significance of a championship win in shaping the perception of a driver's legacy, drawing parallels to the career of the esteemed Mark Martin.

While Hamlin's accomplishments have secured his place among the NASCAR elite, Waltrip's observations suggest that a championship victory could elevate his legacy to new heights.

He stated:

"Will Denny Hamlin win a championship? He's obviously one of the best that’s ever set down in a NASCAR car. But he hasn’t accomplished that.”

As Denny Hamlin continues to showcase his prowess on the track, the burning question remains: Will he secure that elusive Cup Series championship?

The pursuit of this prestigious title holds the potential to reshape perceptions of Hamlin's career and solidify his place among the pantheon of NASCAR legends.