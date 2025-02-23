23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace stuns fans by agreeing to a bizarre forehead autograph request

Bubba Wallace surprised fans with an unexpected gesture ahead of the Atlanta Motor Speedway race. A video shared on his Instagram story captured the moment when a fan made an unusual request for an autograph on their forehead. Wallace did not hesitate to fulfill the request.

The clip was uploaded to Bubba Wallace’s Instagram story. In the video Wallace addressed a group of supporters before one fan loudly made a request which Wallace fulfilled, the fan could be heard saying,

“Can you sign my forehead?”

Bubba Wallace's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @bubbawallace

Wallace’s fan interaction comes as he gears up for the upcoming race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE will sport a fresh look, drawing inspiration from Columbia Sportswear’s 1986 Bugaboo jacket. The new livery, featuring a striking mix of purple and blue, was unveiled in a collaboration post between 23XI Racing and Columbia Sportswear on Instagram.

Wallace joined 23XI Racing in 2021. His partnership with Columbia Sportswear began in 2020 during his time with Richard Petty Motorsports and has continued with his current team. The brand, a leader in outdoor apparel, has maintained its sponsorship making sure that Wallace’s car often wears unique designs inspired by their products.

“We Don’t Get Time to Recover” – Bubba Wallace Criticizes NASCAR’s Packed Schedule

Bubba Wallace recently voiced his frustration with the length of the NASCAR Cup Series season, calling it excessively long. His remarks were directed at the challenges drivers face in maintaining their physical and mental well-being throughout the demanding schedule. Speaking about the issue, Wallace told Motociclismo,

“The schedule is way too long. We don’t get time to recover, to reset. It’s just go, go, go, and that takes a toll on everybody—drivers, teams, pit crews, everyone involved.”

The NASCAR Cup Series is one of the longest seasons in professional motorsports, stretching from February to November with very few breaks. NASCAR's season lasts 10 months with 38 races across the country. Unlike other big sports with long off-seasons, NASCAR teams get little recovery time.

Though reduced from the past—when drivers raced up to 62 times a year—the schedule remains demanding today. He elaborated on the mental and physical strain, caused by such a busy schedule saying,

“People don’t realize how exhausting this is. It’s not just the racing—it’s the travel, the media, the preparation. You barely get time to breathe before you’re off to the next one.”

He also reiterated the sentiment, as shared via Sportsrush. He highlighted the fact that a month’s break was not enough to recover after such a packed schedule,

“The thing is you only get the month of December off. From the social side of things, that ramps up week one for me. It was week one of January, and then leading up into the Clash now, you get one month off.”

Aside from the toll on drivers, Wallace also talked about the logistical challenges teams face with back-to-back races. With limited time between events, teams often struggle with car preparation, strategy adjustments, and overall efficiency.

