23XI Racing's new development driver Corey Heim wins big at Las Vegas: "Incredible truck; Incredible crew"

Corey Heim recently won his second Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season. The 22-year-old Toyota development driver for 23XI Racing overcame adversaries such as rain delay and pit road penalty to take home his 13th checkered flag in NASCAR's third-tier series.

The No. 11 Tricon Garage driver Heim's first triumph came when NASCAR ruled out Parker Kligerman's win in the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway. While Heim, who finished second, was handed the win in an unwanted circumstance. Nevertheless, the runner-up of the 2023 NASCAR Truck season found a way to celebrate at the victory lane of the Ecosave 200 event in Nevada.

In a post-race conversation with Fox Sports, Corey Heim reflected on his second win after holding off Grant Enfinger up and an impressive output by the No. 11 pit crew in the second half of the race. He said:

"First of all, our pit crew did such a good job getting us back out front. I made that mistake under Stage 1, where I sped on pit road, set up behind, but incredible truck. Incredible crew. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite for everything they do."

Heim continued:

"This wasn’t exactly what we wanted as far as the weather being cold and whatnot. I feel like we do a lot better when it’s hot and greasy and we’re sliding around. [I have] Kind of mixed emotions going into this race, but clearly, it paid off. [I] Just had to do everything I can there... Just a huge thank you to everyone involved. [It’s] Just such a good feeling to be a part of driving these fast trucks."

While Corey Heim is making strides within the Trucks for Tricon Garage, the Marietta, Georgia native has also made his dream come true by bagging an impressive spot as the reserve driver for the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned NASCAR Cup team.

"I'm blessed to have a chance": Corey Heim opens up on his new gig with 23XI Racing

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Practice - Source: Getty

Corey Heim now competes full-time in the Truck Series and part-time in the Xfinity for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 24. With the announcement of 23XI Racing signing Heim as their development driver, the youngster has built an impressive resume for his future.

Heim had one start for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2024 Nashville Superspeedway race. He will now wheel in his No. 67 Cup ride at Kansas Speedway in May.

In an official press release by 23XI Racing, Heim shared his honest thoughts on this new opportunity and said:

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year. I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes. The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization."

Meanwhile, Corey Heim will return in action for the fourth Truck race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21.

