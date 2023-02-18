23XI Racing's new NASCAR partners welcome Bubba Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick to the family

NASCAR Cup Series competitors 23XI Racing recently announced their partnership with one of the sport's premier partners. They announced their intent in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit is co-owned by current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan. It enters its third season, with last year proving to be a success for the team.

Telecommunications company Xfinity announced their partnership with 23XI Racing going forward. The company also acts as the entitlement partner for the junior Xfinity Series and premier partner for the Cup Series.

In a press conference, Comcast Cable Communications officials welcomed both Bubba Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick to the Xfinity racing fraternity.

We're proud to announce a new team partnership with The future starts now.We're proud to announce a new team partnership with @23XIRacing The future starts now. We're proud to announce a new team partnership with @23XIRacing! https://t.co/TnjBvZkZbN

23XI Racing's President Steve Lauletta took to Twitter to congratulate both parties on their partnership going forward and wrote:

"Thrilled to welcome another great company to the list of @23XIRacing partners. Thanks @Xfinity for being part of the team."

Xfinity's alliance with NASCAR as a sport has been seen across the entire nationwide series for quite some time now. The stepping stone into the Cup Series is named after the telecommunications giant itself.

With the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania organization also launching their 10G network, the newfound alliance with 23XI Racing brings much-needed eyeballs towards both organizations.

23XI Racing drivers react to Xfinity's growing alliance in NASCAR

Both Bubba Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing spoke about their team's newfound alliance with telecommunications giant Xfinity. They also stated what the future holds for the two organizations. Bubba Wallace Jr. said:

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family. We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation to the sport.”

Former Richard Childress Racing driver and Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick also elaborated on his partnership with the Xfinity brand in the course of his career:

“I’m excited to work with Xfinity in this new capacity as they partner with the #45 team and 23XI Racing. The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”

Watch both 23XI Racing entries battle it out as the 2023 NASCAR regular season starts at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday with the 65th Daytona 500.

