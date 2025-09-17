23XI Racing's playoff push faces uncertainty as Bubba Wallace's highs clash with recent lows and Tyler Reddick seeks consistency

23XI Racing has fielded both of its drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, in the postseason. While both of them made it through the first hurdle of moving onto the Round of 12, the pair's recent results don't pose themselves as one of the biggest movers in the NASCAR sphere.

After 26 rounds of gruesome racing, 23XI Racing's pair had made it through to the playoffs. Moreover, Tyler Reddick's impressive consistency has helped him earn a spot in the postseason despite not having won a single race since the 2025 season began.

While the two arrived in the playoffs with great hopes, the first three races of the playoffs began a different chapter in their 2025 campaign. Since the race at Dover Motor Speedway, Wallace had been on a roll, and Reddick had stern consistency in the results department since day one.

But the two are seemingly fumbling with their performances lately. The Alabama-born driver has finished 28th or lower in the last three of the five races, with Reddick finishing 15th or lower in six of the last eight races.

This saw the 2024 Regular Season champion make it through on the bubble to the Round of 12. Wallace, on the other hand, is seeded in eighth but is merely a single point over the cutline, showcasing that the pair needs to quickly get back on form, or else they might get knocked out at the Roval 400.

How do stats speak against the 23XI Racing pair of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace?

Since 2021, Tyler Reddick has been a consistent driver who has earned his spot in the playoffs. Moreover, he was one of the most impressive drivers on the field after making it to the final four with 23XI Racing at Phoenix.

Though he was the lowest finisher among the championship contenders that day, it portrayed his skill behind the racecar that dragged him this long in the title fight. But, with him not having a win so far and his recent performances being just enough to take him into the Round of 12, the chances of him promoting to the next round seem slim on paper.

Even his last year's results during the Round of 12 did him no favor. Reddick's promotion to the championship finale in Phoenix could be traced down to his victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, as he had arrived at the race 20 points adrift from the cutline.

All the while, Bubba Wallace has often joked about his lack of wins in playoffs when he needs it the most, as he said (via 23XI Racing)

"Hell, I’m good at winning in the Playoffs when I’m not in the Playoffs."

"I care so much about racing that I can often get lost on where you’re at and that causes problems. It causes frustration, it causes speed loss, it causes everything."

So, the Reddick-Wallace duo needs to get their things sorted during the Round of 12, else they might face the wrath of being eliminated before getting to see the light of day.

