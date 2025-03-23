23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace’s ‘two days’ fishing mania pays off before the Homestead-Miami race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace took to his social media earlier on Sunday to share the results of his two-day-long fishing exploits near the Homestead-Miami Speedway. In a series of stories he shared to his Instagram, the #23 driver is seen fishing in a canal, and the stories were also tagged with the location of the Homestead track that will host this weekend's Cup Series event, the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The 23XI Racing driver first shared a short video of himself with his catch, in which he can be heard saying:

"The first fish I've caught in two days"

Bubba Wallace shares a video to his Instagram stories reeling in his catch - Image via Instagram/@bubbawallace

The second story that the 31-year-old shared on his account featured a short 'boomerang' of the driver making a fish face to the camera as he held up his catch of the day.

Bubba Wallace's Instagram story featuring the fish he caught - Image via Instagram/@bubbawallace

Before the race weekend began, Wallace also spent time on a boat in Miami fishing, sharing photos from his exploits to his Instagram which featured the driver dressed in his race suit and having no success in his endeavors.

"No fish 🚫🎣" - the driver captioned his post.

The Cup Series weekend started with a practice session, followed by qualifying. In qualifying, the #23 driver put up a lap time of 32.211. His results saw him qualify -0.229s behind the pole position, a spot that has been filled by Alex Bowman, and Wallace will start the race later today from ninth place.

This was Wallace's third-best qualifying this season so far, following a third-place position at the Daytona 500 and a second-place start at the CoTA race.

Bubba Wallace reacts to his Homestead-Miami paint scheme

The Duel One at Daytona Winner also took to his Instagram story earlier today to share his thoughts about the paint scheme for his #23 car for this weekend. He will be entering the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with the Columbia Sportswear Company acting as the primary sponsor for his Toyota.

Sharing a look at the almost fluorescent-blue livery to his stories, Wallace captioned it with:

"This @columbia1938 Tarpon scheme 😮‍💨🔥"

Wallace's Instagram story featuring his Homestead-Miami race livery - Image via Instagram/@bubbawallace

Columbia Sportswear has been one of the driver's partners since 2020 when Wallace was driving for Petty Motorsports. They continued their partnership when the Alabama native moved to 23XI Racing in 2021, and signed a multi-year contract with the team to continue their support of Wallace and his #23 team in 2022.

Wallace and his Columbia Sportswear livery will be seen at today's race, which starts at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

