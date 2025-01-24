23XI Racing star drivers make red carpet appearance for Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller premier

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, drivers for 23XI Racing, recently appeared at the premier event for a Mark Wahlberg-starring movie, sharing red-carpet looks on their respective social media accounts. The movie, Flight Risk, will come out in theaters on January 24, 2025, with the premier taking place the night before its worldwide release.

The Cup Series drivers took to their respective X accounts to share photos from their appearance at the red-carpet event for the film. The event was a NASCAR screening, from where Reddick shared a few images showing off his simple outfit complemented with black-and-white nikes, adding the caption:

"Flight Risk Premiere 📽️🍿"

Reddick's 23XI Racing teammate shared a single photo, accompanied with:

"Red carpet kinda night @FlightRiskMovie @NASCAR 🍿🎬"

Bubba Wallace completed his fourth season with the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team, finishing 18th place in the standings last year. While he didn't achieve a race victory for the second year in a row, he secured six Top 5s and 14 Top 10s, along with a pole position at the Darlington Raceway.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick goes into his third season this year with 23XI Racing, after making it to the playoffs in both seasons with the team. Last year, he finished fourth in the standings, missing the Cup Series title by nine points. Throughout the season, the 29-year-old achieved three victories, 12 Top 5s and 21 Top 10s, along with qualifying for the pole position on three occasions.

This year, the two drivers will be joined by Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst, who will pilot 23XI Racing's #35 Toyota. This will be the first year the team will have a third car at the Cup Level.

23XI Racing reveals Riley Herbst's car for the start of the 2025 season

Taking to their Instagram, earlier this week, the team shared a look of their third car for the start of the upcoming season. Riley Herbst, piloting the #35, will begin his season with a Monster Energy Zero Sugar-themed livery.

The Mooresville-based organization shared a complete look at the car, adding the caption:

"35 is ready for ‘25. 💪 @RileyHerbst begins 2025 in the No. 35 Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota Camry XSE #ZeroSugar"

When it was announced that Herbst would be making his full-time Cup Series debut this year, the 25-year-old driver said, via NASCAR:

“Racing full-time in the Cup Series has been my goal since I started in NASCAR and I’m excited to start my Cup career with such an accomplished and driven team. What 23XI has accomplished in a short time is impressive and I look forward to building on their success as the organization grows. It’s also great to continue representing Monster and I’m excited about adding to their legacy in NASCAR.”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the Cookout Clash at the Bowman Gray on Sunday, February 2.

